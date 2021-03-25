New Garda HQ will be too small to accommodate all staff

A new headquarters for the Garda command centre in Dublin will be too small to accommodate all personnel stationed at its current HQ as the project was planned using a headcount taken up to eight years ago.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), the State body with responsibility for managing much of Ireland’s public property portfolio, has said that “planning for the new Military Road development commenced a number of years ago and the design of the building is based on the numbers of An Garda Síochána personnel which existed back then”.