Former Blarney leisure centre told to repay membership fees after complex sold to HSE

The former owners of a hotel and leisure centre which has been sold to the HSE have been told to cough up member refunds.

Solicitors working on behalf of members of the leisure centre at the former Blarney Hotel Golf Resort in Cork have written to its former owners requesting that they name a date by which all monies owed to the members will be repaid.

It is understood that former resort staff have, in recent days, received some monies owed to them.

But it’s believed there are hundreds of former leisure centre members who are owed anywhere between €100 and €1,000 each, following its closure last year.

The complex closed in January 2020 for what was expected to be a seasonal closure, lasting just a few weeks. But it never reopened.

The HSE confirmed two weeks ago it had acquired the hotel and leisure centre for redevelopment as a 60-bed community nursing unit.

It has been reported the sale price was about €3m, but the HSE is refusing to disclose what it paid.

“The purchase price remains commercially sensitive and we cannot release it,” a spokesperson said.

“Any further details about the vendor should be directed to the vendor’s estate agent.

“The HSE purchased the hotel building and some associated land around it.

It did not purchase the business and has not taken on responsibility for any debts of previous owners of the building.”

Solidarity TD Mick Barry hosted a Zoom meeting for former leisure centre members during which legal options were discussed.

“The former owners need to resolve this issue quickly by naming a date by which all monies will be repaid and then sticking to that with no messing about,” he said.

The HSE said its plan for the site is a “hugely positive” development for the northside of the city and the wider region.

“There is a recognised shortage of public nursing home beds in the Cork city area and this development will be part of efforts to address that shortage,” it said.