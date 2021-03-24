Five walk-in Covid testing centres revealed

The Government has revealed the locations of five walk-in Covid-19 testing centres.

The pop-up centres will be opening in four locations in Dublin and a fifth Offaly, where cases have been high.

The Dublin centres will include Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium, Grangegorman Primary Care Centre and the car park of Mr Price in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

The fifth location in Offally will open in the car park of Spollen's in Tullamore.

Liz Canavan from the Department of Taoiseach says the locations are where covid cases have been high.

She said: "Testing people with those symptoms will help us find positive cases earlier and allow these people to take the necessary action to protect others.

"This will help us break chains of transmission."

The centres will open tomorrow from 11 until 7 and remain open for a week and you don’t need an appointment.

People without Covid-19 symptoms and who live within 5km of these locations can attend.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid is being asked not to go to these centres but to phone their GP.

Meanwhile, Ms Canavan said that the number of Covid-19 cases has stagnated in recent days.

She said the new dominant variant is harder to control.

She said: “There has been a 9% increase week-on-week in recent weeks.

“Thirteen counties had a community positive rate of more than 10%.” She said that a number of walk-in testing centres will be set up in areas where there is a high rate of transmission.

Around one in five people have Covid-19 without symptoms, Ms Canavan said during a press conference.

She described it as the “most riskiest” time.