Expert calls for vaccinated to be allowed to meet in pods 'without restrictions'

A University College Cork professor says it is time for a "vaccine bonus" to allow people who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination to be allowed to meet "more or less without restrictions."

Professor Liam Fanning, an immunologist at UCC, has said he supports calls for vax pods where people who have been fully vaccinated could meet.

He said the vaccine "can achieve what we want it to achieve".

"We realise that this vaccine is a wonderful tool in our armoury at 97% effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease.

"I think let the vaccinated meet."

People who had been vaccinated should be allowed to meet in ‘vax pods’ or bubbles, he said, but they needed to make sure that someone who was awaiting a test result was not in contact with them.

Prof Fanning also said that there should also be county by county restrictions as the virus was not everywhere.

Cork county had a level of fewer than 5 cases per 100,000 which effectively meant that the virus was being suppressed, he said.

“People have done the right thing.”

He called for people to be allowed to move about within their own county and if the number of cases increased then restrictions could be reimposed.

“It’s time for autonomy to be returned to individuals. Let them make evidence-based assessments.”

He said gardaí could be redeployed to manage travel and county boundaries much like the current roadblocks where people would provide identification and their reason for travelling into the county.

This would address concerns about people flocking to a county where restrictions had been eased, he said.

"Let them move within their county, and people know, that if the numbers go up, they'll be locked down again."

Prof Fanning said that the virus can "explode very quickly" in certain areas but he believes it is then time for some "out of the box thinking".

"Then public health can come in, and perhaps even 'flying vaccination squads' come in and vaccinate that area.

He added: "We've done the lockdown, we've done the restrictions. Let the vaccinated meet. I think the population have done the right thing."