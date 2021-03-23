Eamon Ryan won't vote for party colleague Hazel Chu in Seanad by-election 

Ms Chu entered the race as an Independent candidate yesterday
Dublin lord mayor Hazel Chu will not be supported by Green Party leader Eamonn Ryan in the Seanad by-election. Picture: Leah Farrell 

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Aoife Moore

Eamon Ryan has confirmed he will not be voting for his party chairperson Hazel Chu in the Seanad by-election.

Ms Chu entered the race as an Independent candidate yesterday as a late entry after securing nine signatures, seven of which came from her own party, despite the party agreeing it would not field a candidate for the ballot.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed he would be voting for Fianna Fáil's Gerry Horkan on the Industrial panel, who is running against Ms Chu.

"I argued for and made the case that I would be voting in support of government candidates because I believe in this particular election, it gives us the ability to strengthen the programme for government and the delivery of the programme for government.

"I will have to talk to my colleagues again in subsequent parliamentary party meetings, but that is the position I asserted within my own party, the week before last, twice."

However, Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin said she was "delighted" to nominate current Dublin Lord Mayor Ms Chu.

“I have spoken on countless occasions over the years about the barriers facing women’s participation in politics," said Ms Martin.

"The barrier that Hazel faced was that of getting her name on the ballot paper as she sought an opportunity to run in this election.

She said nominating Ms Chu reflects the spirit of the Green Party, one that supports and embraces diversity and inclusion in politics.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed on an election voting pact for each party to stand just one candidate to ensure each is elected. The Green Party is not part of the pact, which Green sources say allows TDs and senators to be free to vote for their party colleague.

Fianna Fail's former Dublin senator Mr Horkan has been nominated to the Industrial and Commercial panel and Fine Gael has nominated former Limerick senator Maria Byrne to the Agricultural panel.

Despite the agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, it is expected that some within Fianna Fáil will back Ian Marshall, a former senator and former president of the Ulster Farmers Union for the Agricultural Panel.

Ms Chu had no comment when contacted.

