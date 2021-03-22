Hazel Chu to run as independent candidate in Seanad by-election

Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu is running for the Seanad as an independent.

Ms Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, submitted her nomination for the Industrial and Commercial panel in the upcoming Seanad by-election. It is understood she has received a number of nominations from across the Oireachtas, including several from her own party's TDs, including Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Chu wrote to members of the party on Monday to make them aware of her decision, saying that she did not want them to learn of the move from the media. She said the party's decision not to hold a selection convention meant she would run as an unofficial Green Party candidate.

"Though I am a Green member, I understand I am not endorsed by the party since the executive made the decision not to hold a selection convention. I also understand there is no pact in place with any other parties as confirmed by the leader at the last executive meeting. I am not looking for any support from the party since this was a personal choice to ensure that there is proper representation," she told members.

'Women and minorities'

"In the current climate, it is important to have women and minorities represented at this election. This choice, as I said, is a personal one, as is my candidacy. After spending the year speaking to children from all backgrounds that anyone can run for election I felt that it was essential I follow what I preach.

"As you all know, I have received more abuse this year than almost any other politician, from petitions to protests to the point where there are detectives from the serious crime division of the gardaí calling to my door.

The abuse from people is not over my policies or my work but because of my ethnic minority background. Until we can show that it is normal that people from diverse backgrounds can be in political positions, this racism will continue.

"And this is a point I've raised to the management committee, executive committee, and parliamentary party many times. Equally, it is the similar bias that women face in politics. The first step for me to fight against this race and gender bias is to put myself forward or support those that have put themselves forward.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin has nominated Hazel Chu for the Seanad. Picture: Eamon Ward

"In this particular by-election panel there is no one from a diverse background or female, hence I felt further compelled to put my name on the ballot. "

Ms Chu says in the letter that she did not make the decision to "be divisive" but rather to make sure there is "proper representation" in the races, caused by the resignations of former Fine Gael junior minister Michael D'Arcy and Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion.

As well as Ms Martin, Ms Chu garnered the support of Green TDs Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello and Francis Noel Duffy, Green Party junior minister Joe O’Brien, Green Party senator Vincent P Martin, independent TD Marian Harkin and independent senators Lynn Ruane and Eileen Flynn.