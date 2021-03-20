No sanctions for Republic residents seeking Covid jabs in NI

Northern Ireland is not imposing sanctions on residents of the Republic who cross the border to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Northern Ireland’s department of health said anyone who is vaccinated must be entitled to receive healthcare in Northern Ireland, be registered with a GP in Northern Ireland or be employed as a healthcare worker in Northern Ireland.

However, when questioned by The Financial Times about penalties for those able to book without meeting the eligibility criteria, based on having an old healthcare number from previous residency in the UK, the department said there were “none.”

The North’s vaccine programme is now open to all over-50s while the Republic is still inoculating the over-70s.

Half of the UK’s adult population has now received its first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, has previously expressed concerns about the pace of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the Republic and said the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have a conversation with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the possibility of surplus doses being given to the Republic.

“I think we need to have that conversation because if we’re vaccinated in Northern Ireland and there’s still a cohort of people in the Republic of Ireland not vaccinated and people are moving about and coming up to Northern Ireland then that has an impact on us here in Northern Ireland because of the effectiveness of the vaccine working."

Official figures show there were more than 2m patients in Northern Ireland in 2020 and fewer than 1.9m residents.