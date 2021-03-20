‘Huge success’ as half of UK adults receive Covid-19 vaccine

Half of the UK’s adult population has now received its first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the UK Health Secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock said more people received the jab on Friday than on any other day and praised the vaccine programme as a “national success story”.

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday morning, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the United Kingdom."

“It’s a huge success and I want to say many, many thanks to all those involved, including the half of all adults who have come forward."

When you get the call, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/hGX0nrRsYV — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 20, 2021

“The UK vaccination programme is a big success story. It’s down to the hard work of many, many people.”

The latest Government data up to March 18 suggested that 49.9% of the UK population aged 18 and over had received a first dose of the vaccine, with an estimated 73,000 more jabs needed to pass the halfway mark.

Those figures are expected to be updated later today.

It comes as countries across Europe have had to impose tougher restrictions amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, with UK scientists warning overseas holidays this summer will be “extremely unlikely."