Covid-19: Seventeen deaths and 557 new cases in Ireland

Seventeen further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Nine deaths occurred in March, four are from February, and four others occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,566.

The HPSC has also confirmed 557 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 228,215.

Of the new cases confirmed this evening:

262 are men;

291 are women;

74% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 29 years old;

229 are located in Dublin;

58 are in Kildare;

34 are in Donegal;

31 are in Meath;

24 are in Tipperary;

and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 148 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 76.5 and the five-day moving average is 481.

As of 8am this morning, 350 patients with Covid were in hospital, 83 of whom were in ICUs.

Nineteen additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, 617,050 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered in Ireland.

As of Sunday, March 14, 452,554 people have received their first dose, while 164,496 people have received their second jab and are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this afternoon, Department of Health officials confirmed that more than 750,000 vaccines have so far been delivered to Ireland.

The majority of the 758,490 doses that have arrived in Ireland have been of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Some 511,290 doses of the Pfizer jab have arrived here, along with 40,800 doses of the Moderna vaccines and 206,400 doses of the AstraZeneca jab.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) expert on vaccines said Wednesday people should feel reassured that even if health authorities find a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca jab, such cases are “very rare”.

Dr Kate O’Brien, who heads the WHO’s department of immunisations and vaccines, said the UN health agency and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are investigating the possibility of a link.

Results of the EMA safety review are set to be released on Thursday.