'Forgotten by the system': Children with dual diagnosis left in limbo for Cork secondary school place 

Children with a dual diagnosis of autism and an intellectual disability are being offered home tuition for September as they have no secondary school place in Cork.

Families who spoke to the Irish Examiner say their children have been left without an appropriate secondary school place in a special school as the limited number of schools are oversubscribed, and waiting-lists have been closed.

Kayla, 11, from Ballyvolane, has autism and a moderate intellectual disability. She currently attends a junior special school, which she will have to leave when she turns 12.

There are just two special secondary schools where she could attend, according to her mother Aisling Henebry. Kayla hasn’t received a place in either. “We’re just left in limbo at the minute,” Ms Henebry said.

“I was told that our only other option is home tuition, which is 20 hours a week at home, and that I’d have to find my own tutor. Going by Kayla’s reports, she needs to be in a special school. Me providing tuition at home isn’t a special school setting. I have two other kids at home, including a new baby.

“Why should we settle for home tuition when a child who doesn’t have autism can expect a school place? Why is my daughter expected to stay at home and accept home tuition?"

She said taking the 20 hours of home tuition would mean losing all access to the services her daughter would get in a special school.

She won’t have access to speech and language, occupational therapy, psychology. What home tutor will you get who is qualified in all of those areas?”

Mary Hickey, from Farmers Cross, has also been offered home tuition for her son Andy, who is due to transition to secondary school this year. Andy also has a dual diagnosis of autism and an intellectual disability.

“He has been refused from three school settings. They’ve said they are oversubscribed, which means they don’t have enough places to cover the number of students coming in.

It was known by the Department of Education for years that this would happen. The minute Andy was diagnosed, there should have been a plan going forward.”

Andy has also been offered 20 hours of home tuition.

“For a child with autism and a dual diagnosis, to keep them at home, it's very hard to try and source a teacher at home. How are they going to implement the socialisation aspect of school in a home setting?

“Andy gets a taxi to school, so you’d be taking those independent life skills away from him if you are educating him at home. The main thing would be interaction with kids his own age, that wouldn’t be available to him.”

Claire Madden, from Parklands Drive in Blackpool, told the Irish Examiner that her youngest daughter Abbey has been offered home tuition as she has not received a place in a special secondary school.

Abbey also has a dual diagnosis of autism and an intellectual disability. "Abbey was in a ASD unit when she was first diagnosed when she was younger, but she needs smaller classes, more support.

'The forgotten children'

“The way I see it, our children are the forgotten children, just forgotten by the system. It’s terrible. She’s 12th on the list for a school next year, and there are only 10 places.”

She is doubtful that Abbey will get a place in a special school even in September 2022, due to waiting lists.

"How can I explain to a child that she’ll be home this year with me, and after that, it could even be another year at home? If I take that tutoring and keep her at home, that’s it then. She’ll be seen as sorted, and that’ll be it, in their minds.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said the National Council for Special Education (NCSE), which is responsible for coordinating and advising on school places, is "acutely aware" of the need for additional special education placements in Cork.

The NCSE is continuing to work with schools, patron bodies, parents and other stakeholders to bring these placements on stream, she added.

"This is a priority for both the department and the NCSE with ongoing discussions to explore and consider both short- and long-term options to provide additional capacity in the system."