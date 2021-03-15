Primary schools reopen fully as pupils return to classrooms

Fifth-year students are also returning to secondary schools across the country today
School children during a Year 5 class at a primary school in Yorkshire. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2019. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 08:09
Steve Neville

All primary school students are due to return to the classroom today.

Monday sees pupils from 3rd to 6th class returning to school.

Students in junior infants up as far as second class – as well as Leaving Certs – returned to schools at the start of the month.

Fifth-year students are also returning to secondary schools across the country today.

It means that more than 300,000 pupils have returned to their classes.

Sinn Féin's education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it is a very significant day for families up and down the country.

“In school is the best way to learn, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

The Cork TD paid tribute to school staff and families who have made the return possible.

“What we must now ensure is that schools stay open. We can’t take that for granted.

“We need to ensure that the necessary safety measures are put in place.” 

Pupils and parents are being reminded that they should not congregate in groups at the school gates or on the school grounds.

'Erring on the side of caution' as 30,000 people will not receive first AstraZeneca dose 

Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland

People aged 50 and over can book Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland

