Eighteen further deaths, 349 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

Eighteen further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

Seventeen of the deaths occurred this month and one more occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78, and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,552.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 349 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 227,663.

Of the cases notified today:

172 are men;

177 are women;

70% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

156 are located in Dublin;

23 are in Meath;

19 are in Donegal;

15 are in Louth;

14 are in Kildare;

14 are in Cork;

and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 148.1 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 78.1, and the five-day moving average is 499.

As of 8am this morning, 355 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised, 88 of whom were in intensive care.

An additional 36 hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 227,663 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.

Vaccines

615,934 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland, according to the latest figures.

As of March 13, 451,589 people have received their first dose, while 164,345 people have been fully vaccinated.

More to follow . . .