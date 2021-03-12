Taoiseach called on to seek additional vaccines from President Biden

Micheál Martin is to hold a virtual meeting with the president next week to mark the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations
Taoiseach called on to seek additional vaccines from President Biden

Residents of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, begin celebrations in the ancestral home of Joe Biden. Picture: PA

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 16:59
James Ward, PA

The Taoiseach has been called on to seek additional vaccines from the US when he speaks to President Joe Biden next week.

Micheál Martin is to hold a virtual meeting with the president next week to mark the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

It comes as news emerged that the US is sitting on upwards of 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which cannot be used there as they are still awaiting the results of clinical trials.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has written to both the Taoiseach and President Biden urging them to consider the issue.

He said: “These vaccines all have a limited shelf life, and with the FDA having not authorised AstraZeneca’s use in the US, they need to be used somewhere and soon.

“This is an opportunity that cannot be missed or ignored. It’s too important not to at least try.

“The Irish Government shouldn’t be shy about asking one of our oldest allies and a US president who is incredibly proud of his Irish heritage that when a decision is made to share them with the world, that Ireland is top of the list.

“Just one million doses would be transformative for the vaccine programme in Ireland, and it needs to be on the agenda next week.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that 30 million vaccine doses are currently bottled at AstraZeneca’s facility in West Chester, Ohio.

Tens of millions more are ready to be bottled into vials at a factory in Baltimore, Maryland.

However, the paper reports that the White House has not yet decided what to do with the doses, with officials split on whether to send them abroad or keep them in the US.

Writing to President Biden, Mr Kelleher said: “There is a global need to vaccinate people everywhere as quickly as possible.

“While I respect your right to protect the wellbeing of your citizens above others, I believe the United States, with its massive industrial capacity, can afford to share a proportion of these stockpiled vaccines with other countries such as Ireland.

I would urge you to consider any request from An Taoiseach, or indeed the European Union, to relax the export bans currently in operation in the United States and allow us to make use of these precious vaccines.

Writing to the Taoiseach, Mr Kelleher said there may be “upwards of 50 million doses in refrigeration” throughout the US.

He added: “Ireland’s special and deep relationship with the United States and President Biden’s love of our country and his own Irish-American heritage lends itself well to a successful agreement being concluded.

“Ireland must use its position as the natural cultural and diplomatic bridge between the United States and the EU for the benefit of all.

“Taoiseach, I have no doubt that this is already on your agenda, and I know that you and the Government are actively seeking new ways of increasing Ireland’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

“No one can or should ever fault Ireland’s Taoiseach from doing whatever he or she can to protect the lives of our citizens.”

Read More

NIAC not recommending suspension of AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot fears

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 11th March 2021 10 further deaths with 646 confirmed cases of Covid-19
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 6, 2021 NIAC not recommending suspension of AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot fears
Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland Boris Johnson holds ‘frank’ conversations with DUP on Northern Ireland visit
coronavirusvaccinespa-source#covid-19place: republic of ireland
People enjoying House Party

More than 400 fines issued for organising a house party

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices