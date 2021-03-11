Nursing home residents to be allowed two visits a week under new advice

Nursing home residents are set to be allowed to have two visitors a week on “general compassionate grounds” under new advice.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has approved new visitation guidance form the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The new guidance on visits to nursing homes will be implemented from March 22.

The general compassionate grounds include instances where a resident expresses a strong sense of need to see someone whether for personal reasons, to make financial or other arrangements or to advocate on their behalf.

Other compassionate grounds include if a person nominated by the resident expresses concern that a prolonged absence is causing upset or harm to a resident.

A statement from the Department of Health said that visits “will be possible following two weeks after full vaccination of approximately 8 out of 10 of all residents and healthcare workers in the nursing home.

“There is no requirement to limit visits to less than one hour. This is an increase from the current guidance where one visit per resident is facilitated every two weeks.”

The Department said that the guidance will be kept under continuing review.

It added that the advanced stage of the vaccination rollout in nursing homes “provides an opportunity for cautious incremental changes in some public health measures, including on visiting”.

In a statement issued by Npeht, Professor Martin Cormican, Clinical Lead for Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control, HSE said that nursing home residents "have been particularly impacted" by the severity of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Thanks to vaccination we are delighted to be in a position to recommend new guidance and hopefully relieve residents and their families of some of the isolation they have endured for so long.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly welcomed the news, saying that the new guidance “expands the scope of visiting on general compassionate grounds”.

He stated: “Meaningful contact with family and friends is important at all times which is why these additional grounds will be facilitated.

“Compassionate grounds could be for example to see a family member or friend as prolonged absence is causing upset or for personal reasons, to make financial or other arrangements or to advocate on their behalf.

This new guidance is a welcome development and underpins the type of benefits that arise from the implementation of the vaccine programme.

“I hope that these modifications in the application of the public health protective measures reinforce the real hope that the vaccines are bringing us and continue the journey towards a more normal lived experience.”

Minister of State for Older People, Mary Butler, also welcomed the news.

She said that it "signifies a big step forward in providing opportunities for people living in nursing homes and their families to meet much more frequently.

"I expect that all nursing home providers will facilitate visiting, in line with the new guidance announced today.”

The Department of Health added that the new visitation guidance "incorporates early learning from the positive impact of the vaccine rollout nationally and internationally and will provide enhanced opportunity for visiting in nursing homes across all levels of the Government’s Plan 'Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021 - The Path Ahead'."

The Department said that it also provides for increased visiting at Levels 3, 4 and 5 of the Covid plan, "subject to risk assessment and no open outbreak."

'Relief and happiness'

The CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland that the easing of visitor restrictions marks a “significant step forward”.

Tadhg Daly said that they are pleased Nphet has approved the new guidance.

“Nursing home residents, families and staff have had the toughest of years and this easing will make a psychological difference to many and give hope to the wider population that the vaccination programme is proving extremely effective in fighting the virus,” he said.

“The guidelines mark an important step in resuming in-person visits to facilitate meaningful contact for residents and family.”

Mr Daly said that the resumption of visits will bring great "relief and happiness within our nursing homes”.

The CEO added that the group still believes “antigen testing and a system of vaccination for designated visitors could also play a useful role as part of a suite of measures to minimise risk in keeping nursing home residents and staff safe while the virus remains at high levels in the community.”