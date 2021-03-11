'Our situation is precarious' warns Nphet as 592 Covid-19 cases confirmed Ireland

A leading member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said that there "are some concerning trends in the data" as 10 further deaths related to Covid-19 were reported.

Nphet confirmed that there have also been 592 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the group is seeing "continued, slow progress across all indicators of Covid-19".

Prof Nolan said that there are some concerning trends in the data and "as the incidence remains high, our situation is precarious".

He added: "Increases in mobility and workplace attendance could potentially increase infection in the coming weeks.

"The R-number is estimated as stable at 0.6-1.0, but it is essential over the next few weeks that we stay home, continue to limit our contacts and suppress transmission.”

Nphet stated today that of the 10 deaths reported today, eight of the deaths reported today occurred in March, with one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 75 years.

Meanwhile, some 253 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway. The remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

299 are men

288 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

Nphet said that as of 8 March, 536,617 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 382,528 people have received their first dose, while 154,089 people have received the second jab.

The death toll from the virus in Ireland now stands at 4,509 while there has been a total of 225,179 confirmed cases.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn highlighted how today marks "one year since we reported Ireland’s first death" related to Covid-19.

He said: "More than 4,500 people have lost their lives with this disease. We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of Covid-19.

We now have three vaccines and a fourth authorised by the European Medicines Agency today, which offers us a way out of this pandemic.

We must continue to protect as many people as possible from the severe effects of Covid-19 and to give people a chance to become vaccinated over the next number of weeks and months.

“Your efforts to limit contacts and follow the public health advice is not in vain, it is to protect people and it directly saves lives.”

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting conditional marketing authorisation for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in people from 18 years of age.

Ireland is in line for 600,000 doses of the vaccine which are due to arrive in the country between April and June.

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said this evening: “We welcome the European Medicines Agency’s conclusion that Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

"Pending EU Commission approval, it could become the fourth effective vaccine available to Ireland which is a very welcome development.”