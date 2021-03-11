Two-thirds of students say Irish should remain compulsory to Leaving Cert level

Just 7% of those surveyed want Irish to be optional all the way through school
More than 80% surveyed said they believed greater emphasis was put on writing and reading the language, despite most feeling that emphasis should be put on speaking the language.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Jess Casey

Students strongly support Irish remaining a compulsory Leaving Cert subject but believe more emphasis should be placed on speaking the language.

New research published by the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) surveyed more than 1,500 third-level students about their opinions on the teaching of Irish in the second-level education system. 

Two-thirds said they believed the language should remain compulsory up to Leaving Cert level. Just 7% of those who took part felt Irish should be optional all the way through school.

More than 80% said they believed greater emphasis was put on writing and reading the language, despite most feeling that emphasis should be put on speaking the language.

A quarter of those who took part said a strong emphasis was placed on Irish as a subject while they were in school. Close to 10% said no emphasis was placed on Irish while they were in school. 

The research also indicated a high level of support among students for Irish-medium education, with 70% of all respondents saying they would send their children to gaelscoileanna. Of the students who attended gaelscoileanna themselves, 98% said they would send their children to Irish-medium schools. 

Greater emphasis must be placed on speaking the language as part of the curriculum and on Irish as a living language outside of the education system, according to Clíodhna ní Dhufaigh, USI leas-uachtarán don Ghaeilge.

“This report shows a high demand for Irish-medium education at both primary and secondary level and this demand needs to be met in the Irish school system," she said. 

"It is no surprise that students who had Irish as a spoken language in the classroom got greater enjoyment out of the course and that needs to be encouraged.”

