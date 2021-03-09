Permanent and complete solution to Northern Ireland Protocol issues needed, says Minister 

A “permanent and complete” solution to problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol is needed, Stormont’s Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said.

Ms Dodds said it was imperative that the UK Government stood up for the region.

The DUP is pledged to overthrow the protocol due to the disruption it has caused to trade from the rest of the UK.

Ms Dodds said the Government should find “a permanent and complete solution to the issues of the protocol, one that respects Northern Ireland’s place in the internal market and one that respects Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom”.

She said surveys from Manufacturing NI found that many members had experienced issues with supply chains from Great Britain.

The Economy Minister added: “There is absolutely no doubt that, for consumers, the protocol represents additional costs and less choice.”

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald accused the DUP of “cheerleading” for a hard Brexit.

Ms Dodds told the Assembly advocates of the protocol should reflect on the damage it was doing to Northern Ireland.

The DUP has said it wants to send a “strong signal” to the Irish Government by stopping north-south activities related to the protocol.

The plan was announced amid what the party has termed the “growing crisis” over post-Brexit arrangements.

Unionists in Northern Ireland say the additional checks on goods have driven an economic wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, creating a border in the Irish Sea.

The grace period for parcels from Great Britain has been unilaterally extended by the British Government.

Ms Dodds had previously called for urgent action amid “significant confusion” in the e-commerce market from businesses and consumers.

The Government has insisted its actions are temporary and have been taken to allow time for permanent solutions to be worked out.

It has provoked a furious response in Brussels, with the EU accusing the UK of going back on its treaty obligations in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement intended to ensure there would be no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

A ban on importing plants potted in soil from Great Britain to the region has been temporarily lifted.

While most agri-food goods are, or will be, subject to extra regulatory processes to enter Northern Ireland under the terms of Brexit’s NI Protocol, some have been banned altogether.

That prohibited list included plants or vegetables potted in British soil or with traces of soil still attached to them. It caused problems for many businesses in Northern Ireland, particularly garden centres.

It had become somewhat of a touchstone issue in the public debate over the merits of the protocol, with its critics citing the ban on pot plants as evidence of excessive and disproportionate bureaucracy.

The Government has now relaxed the prohibitions related to soil.

Ms Dodds also fielded questions about coronavirus restrictions.

She said her proposal to allow click and collect at florists was not supported by other parties in the Executive.

She added: “You’ll be able to buy flowers in any of the multinationals, but you won’t be able to go to that small independent retailer and use click and collect.”