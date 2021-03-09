€50m allocated to live performance sector to deal with Covid impact

A new tranche of funding has been announced to help kickstart the live performance sector in the coming months.

It includes €5m in funds for local authorities to stage outdoor events during the summer, depending on public health considerations at the time.

Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin has announced a new €50m suite of measures to help the live performance sector deal with the impact of Covid-19.

Included in the suite announced today is a €25m fund for the Live Performance Support Scheme, to provide employment for musicians, actors, crew and technicians.

A new support for sole traders and music businesses to pay fixed costs and a new €5m capital fund to install recording facilities for live streaming is also included in the package.

There will also be funding of up to €14m for a new scheme to make a contribution to the overheads of businesses that have been significantly negatively affected by Covid-19 and that do not qualify for other business supports.

In addition, the Minister also announced she is establishing the Return to Live Entertainment Working Group to develop overarching Covid-19 sectoral guidance for the live entertainment sector.

The membership of the Working Group would include stakeholders with appropriate technical knowledge in the planning, management and delivery of events who will be charged with ensuring that the necessary guidance will be in place to facilitate the reopening of the sector when it safe to do so.

Minister Martin said the range of measures announced today will assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to do what they do best "make work for audiences and provide a valuable asset to our society missing culture and entertainment."

"In addition, the new measures support the indispensable bedrock of our music industry assisting businesses, performers, musicians and crew."

“We as a nation need to continue to see and experience Irish art and this scheme will provide wellbeing benefits to both participants and members of the public through the high quality performances made available online in 2021," she said.