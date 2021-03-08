Covid-19 confirmed as 'significant factor' in four stillbirths

Covid-19 has been confirmed as a "significant factor" in four stillbirths, an Nphet briefing heard tonight.

The four stillbirths, first reported on Thursday, are linked to a rare inflammation of the placenta — Covid placentitis. One case of placentitis was previously reported in Cork, but that baby survived. Of 15 such cases of Covid placentitis reported globally, five have occurred in Ireland.

Dr Cliona Murphy, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, expressed condolences to the families.

She said: “For these four cases, it is the view of the pathologists conducting these investigations that Covid-19 was the significant factor that resulted in the stillbirth of these babies.

It is an international entity, quite rare. We are not sure why we have only seen it in Ireland in the last couple of months.

The emergence of placentitis is not necessarily linked to new variants, she said.

Dr Murphy also reassured people about taking Covid-19 vaccines while trying to become pregnant.

She said: “It has come to our attention there is misinformation circulating about taking the vaccines and the risk on fertility.

There is no evidence that taking any of the Covid-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive or to continue a pregnancy. There is no evidence the vaccines have any effect on male or female fertility.

Guidelines can be found below on the Royal College of Physicians website.

However, separately she warned: “There were some small studies which would indicate that for men in the few weeks after having moderate to severe Covid infection, it has an effect on sperm count and quality.

“That is probably due to the high temperature, we have seen that before in things like mumps.” It is not yet known if this is a trend, or if there are long-term effects, Dr Murphy said.

On a positive note, Nphet also said overall Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalisations are continuing a clear downward trend. This was attributed to the public sticking with public health guidelines.

The broader view across all Covid indicators is positive, according to Professor Philip Nolan.

“We are seeing sustained progress in suppressing transmission, perhaps even accelerated progress,” he said.

The reproduction-number is stable at between 0.7 and 0.8. The 14-day average is down to 167 per 100,000 of population. There is an average of 25 new admissions daily, down from over 40.

However, he said the situation is “twice as precarious” as it was in early-December because of the B.1.1.7 variant.

“All pre-Christmas tells us is when we get to March, April, and May we need to be immensely careful,” he said.

This was echoed by deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

Answering queries, he said: “I sincerely hope it is (the worst is behind us) we had just under 8,000 cases in the last fortnight.

“I feel that things are much better than they were. I know we all want to believe it and we are moving to a brighter place. It is justified to believe that.”

There were no reported school outbreaks last week, although there may have been individual cases, he said.

Tonight saw no new Cov deaths reported, while 437 new cases were confirmed.

Royal College of Physicians guidelines