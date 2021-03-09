Medicine, pharmacy and business top the list of preferences for CAO applicants

More than 79,000 applications were received by the CAO this year - up 6,203 on the previous year.
Medicine, pharmacy and business top the list of preferences for CAO applicants

Health was the most popular field of study for first preferences with 14,728, followed by business and administration (8,735) and arts (7,036).

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 06:15
Steve Neville

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has revealed that there was an increase in applications for college this year.

Some 79,176 applications were received by the CAO by the February 1 closing date – an increase of 6,203 applicants on the previous year.

There was also an increase in the number of applicants from those over the age of 23 and from those wishing to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE), while there was a decrease in the numbers wishing to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR).

Health was the most popular field of study for first preferences with 14,728, followed by business and administration (8,735) and arts (7,036).

The preliminary data shows an increase in first reference picks for the majority of courses.

That included journalism and information (up 58%), biological and related sciences (up 21%), and courses in agriculture, forestry and veterinary (up 21%). Specialist courses in medicine and pharmacy saw significant increases too.

"The majority of CAO applicants will be permitted to use the Change of Mind facility when it opens on 5 May to add, remove or re-order course choices, which will result in changes to the figures released today," said CAO Communications Officer Eileen Keleghan.

“Late applications are also being accepted up to 1 May at 5.15pm. To apply to CAO go to www.cao.ie and click on Apply.

Read More

Oral and practical components of Leaving Cert 'will start in next four weeks'

More in this section

04/03/21 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Offi Covid-19: No new deaths, 437 new cases confirmed in Ireland
New border regulations Jewish community ‘struggling for kosher meat due to Northern Ireland Protocol’
FILE PHOTO The Central Bank has announced it has fined J&E Davy over €4 million for regulatory breaches arising from personal ac Sixteen Davy staff involved in profiteering controversy leave firm
educationleaving certuniversitycollege#cao 2021organisation: central applications office
Deirdre Hargey named Lord Mayor of Belfast

Minister cautions against rushing Northern Ireland law on gay conversion ban

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices