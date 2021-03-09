Medicine, pharmacy and business top the list of preferences for CAO applicants

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has revealed that there was an increase in applications for college this year.

Some 79,176 applications were received by the CAO by the February 1 closing date – an increase of 6,203 applicants on the previous year.

There was also an increase in the number of applicants from those over the age of 23 and from those wishing to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE), while there was a decrease in the numbers wishing to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR).

Health was the most popular field of study for first preferences with 14,728, followed by business and administration (8,735) and arts (7,036).

The preliminary data shows an increase in first reference picks for the majority of courses.

That included journalism and information (up 58%), biological and related sciences (up 21%), and courses in agriculture, forestry and veterinary (up 21%). Specialist courses in medicine and pharmacy saw significant increases too.

"The majority of CAO applicants will be permitted to use the Change of Mind facility when it opens on 5 May to add, remove or re-order course choices, which will result in changes to the figures released today," said CAO Communications Officer Eileen Keleghan.

“Late applications are also being accepted up to 1 May at 5.15pm. To apply to CAO go to www.cao.ie and click on Apply.