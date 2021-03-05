Dr Íde Delargy: 'Even the most robust of us have struggled with Covid'

Even “the most robust of people” have struggled with mental health and resilience in the past year, a GP has said.

Dr Íde Delargy of Blackrock Family Practice says she has seen an increase in the number of consultations in the past year where a person first presents with a physical issue, before confiding they are struggling with their mental health.

“I think Covid has really challenged each and every one of us.”

“Even the most robust of people, who would have gone into the pandemic with good strong resilience and no prior mental health issues have struggled."

“I suppose it’s that sense," she said, "particularly the post Christmas phase where everything was doom and gloom.. there didn't seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel.”

It has been particularly difficult for those with pre-existing mental health conditions she said.

“It has heightened anxiety related symptoms,” and people experiencing high-levels of stress have come under increasing strain as “a myriad” of additional stressors were thrust at them as a result of the pandemic.

“In my experience, people who are prone to depression or anxiety or stress… that has all been heightened during this period.”

A recent survey from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed life satisfaction in Ireland has fallen to an all-time low.

Last month, more than four in 10 (42%) respondents rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘Low’ with over 15% stating they were downhearted or depressed "all or most of the time" in the four weeks prior to the online questionnaire.

This compares with a figure of 5.5% in a similar study last April during the first lockdown. For those struggling, Dr Delargy says she advises patients to “attend to the basics.”

“The fundamentals of good mental health are sleep, eat, and exercise.”

“I usually send people away with the SEE plan - to be well you have to sleep, eat and exercise.”

Dr Delargy also said people should be mindful of their family histories and whether they may be predisposed to mental health and/or addiction issues.

“I would suggest that everybody just has a little bit of reflection on that for themselves because if you are one of those people who has a preexisting genetic vulnerability, or even an adverse event in your childhood that confers vulnerability, you need to pay additional attention to your mental health.”

“There’s nothing wrong with having a glass of wine, but if you have a pre existing vulnerability you need to be more careful and more attentive to your use of alcohol during this challenging time because you’re more at risk of developing a problem.”

