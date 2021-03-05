Australian Aboriginal flag becomes permanent fixture outside Dublin embassy

President Higgins sent a message of congratulations to the embassy and said that the raising of the two flags together was 'a tribute to Australia’s First Nation people'
Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray with the Australian national lag and Australian Aboriginal flag. Both will now fly together outside Australia's Dublin embassy. Picture: Mac Innes Photography

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 16:14
Steven Heaney

The Australian embassy in Ireland made history earlier this morning when it became the country’s first embassy to raise the Australian Aboriginal flag alongside its national one.

The Aboriginal flag features a red lower half, representing Australia's red earth, a black upper half, representing the indigenous people, and a large golden circle in the middle that symbolises the Sun.

Following consultation with the Australian Government, the flag will now become a permanent fixture outside the embassy on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

The flag was hoisted during a digital ceremony earlier today, which featured Australia’s minister for indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt and Connacht Rugby player, John Porch. 

Some pre-recorded videos made by Australian Aboriginal people living in Ireland were also played at the event.

President Micheal D Higgins sent a message of congratulations to the embassy and said that the raising of the two flags together was "a tribute to Australia’s First Nation people."

Australia’s Ambassador to Ireland, Gary Gray said the acknowledgment of the historic and unique connection which Australian Aboriginal people have to the land and culture of Australia was "utterly appropriate." 

"As with many countries around the world, some of Australia’s early history can be difficult to reconcile with the modern and open nation we have become today,” he said.

Mr Gray said it was important to his embassy that today's ceremony was "both respectful and culturally sensitive as well as Covid-compliant."

"Working with the Aboriginal community here, as well as our Minister Ken Wyatt, we are extremely proud to be able to recognise an integral part of Australia’s history and do our part in moving those conversations forward in a purposeful and thoughtful manner."

