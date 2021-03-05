RTÉ announce Toy Show Appeal details after €6.6m raised

RTÉ has announced details of what will happen the money raised from last year’s Toy Show Appeal.

The appeal saw €6.6m raised for a host of children’s charities.

The appeal was inspired by Saoirse Ruane, who raised money through a host of fundraiser because after being diagnosed with a tumour she "had to get her leg taken away" and needs a prosthesis until she is 18.

Saoirse raised more money than was initially needed so she donated the extra money to the charities and hospitals that had helped her.

Host Ryan Tubridy said on the night of the Toy Show that Saoirse represented “the best of Irish children”, who have had a difficult few months.

It was the first time The Late Late Toy Show held such an appeal.

RTÉ announced today that half of the proceeds will be shared among Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest of the money in the fund will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The grants have been awarded as follows:

Barnardos - €1.5m

Children’s Health Foundation - €1.5m

Children’s Books Ireland - €302,690

Community Foundation Northern Ireland - €662,335

The remaining €2.7m will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland, RTÉ’s registered charity partner.

Toy Show host Tubridy said they were “overwhelmed” by the amount of money raised by the Irish public.

“It's safe to say our expectations were exceeded, beyond all our hopes,” he said.

“Children like Saoirse and Adam [King] inspired and lifted the nation when we really needed it. It’s important that we look after them and children across Ireland for years to come through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

“This money is really going to make a difference – thank you all.”

Host Ryan Tubridy during last year's Late Late Toy Show. Picture: Andres Poveda

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said that the generosity of people is “being turned into actions to benefit children and families”.

She added: “Young lives will be transformed. Frontline services that engage, protect, and care for children are often a lifeline.

“What we have witnessed is a huge public endorsement of that work with an outpouring of support, the likes of which has not been seen before.”

RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes said that the Toy Show Appeal is “a legacy we want to continue to build on and this is the beginning of an exciting journey in helping many more children in years to come”.

Returning Stars

On Friday’s Late Late Show, some of the stars of last year’s Toy Show are set to return.

Saoirse, Adam King and Michael Moloney will once again join Ryan, to speak about how their lives have been since their memorable appearances on the show last November.

The X Factor host Dermot O’Leary will also appear on tonight’s show, as will Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

Tipp singer Una Healy will also perform on the show and chat about and hopes about The Saturdays reuniting.