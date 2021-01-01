Adam King sends virtual hug to people of Ireland for 2021

Six-year-old Adam King who captured the hearts of the nation following his appearance on the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show has posted a virtual hug to the people of Ireland for 2021.

In a recorded video message Adam, who is from Killeagh, Co. Cork, thanked the public for the massive outpouring of love he has received in the last month.

Holding a "virtual hug" Adam said "Hello everyone, thank for you everything in 2020. Here is a virtual huge for everyone in 2021. Bye. Happy New Year."

Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear2021 ! Thank you for taking Adam into your hearts - you are in ours too 😍



Last month Taoiseach Micheál Martin sent a letter to Adam thanking him for inspiring people with his "virtual hug."

Adam, who would like to grow up to be a NASA commander, held up his now-iconic virtual hug sign during the last Toy show extravaganza hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

Since then his virtual hug has been turned into a postmark by An Post.

Richard Miley of An Post Mails and Parcels said that the special hug "keeps us all connected even if we can't hug in person this year."

Following his appearance on the Toy show Adam, who has a huge interest in all things space, received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

"The way that you spoke, the way that you treated everybody around you, the way that you showed us the things that you are dreaming of, I found it really inspiring."

Adam was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, the most severe form of the condition which causes brittle bones.

He is well known at Cork University Hospital for his cheeky smile and infectious personality and has attended appointments dressed as Santa to cheer up hardworking staff at Christmas.

He has also been known to bring in presents and cards for his favourite healthcare workers.