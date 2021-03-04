'Phenomenal' murmuration of starlings captured in Lough Ennell

A photographer’s picture of a murmuration of starlings in Lough Ennell has stunned the masses.

Inpho photographer James Crombie captured the incredible images, which he said he had been chasing for months.

He said on social media that he had been looking for the perfect shot with friend Colin Hog and their patience “eventually paid off”.

A murmuration - or a flock of starlings - sees birds stick together as a means of protection from predators and for warmth at night.

A view of a starling murmuration over Lough Ennell, Co Westmeath. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The picture has been described as “phenomenal” by some, while others have praised Mr Crombie for his patience in getting the “stunning” shot.

Only last month, Mr Crombie was named Press Photographer of the Year.