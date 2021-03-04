Fianna Fáil TDs strongly criticise vaccine roll-out

Several Fianna Fáil TDs have strongly criticised the pace of the country's vaccination programme.

A number of deputies shared their anger at last nights parliamentary party meeting that many over 85s still don't know when they will get their jab.

Dara Calleary said he had little faith in the HSE to deliver given some experiences while Joe Flaherty said many older people have been left broken hearted.

It comes as the health service failed to hit the government's target of administering 100,000 doses last week, with supply issues blamed.

But professor of virology at UCD, Gerald Barry, says Ireland is doing well compared to other EU nations.

"When you compare us to countries like the UK, it appears that we are moving relatively slowly but in comparison to other countries in Europe I think we are doing quite well," said Prof Barry.

"I think we are vaccinating as many people as we get vaccines delivered into the country and that is all we can really do for now.

"There is no doubt the vaccine is going to have a dramatic impact on this whole situation."

Meanwhile, an advisor to the HSE says the falling incidence rate is no reason to drop our guard against Covid-19.

The 14 day rate is currently 199 cases per 100,000 people which is the lowest level since Christmas eve.

566 additional cases were reported alongside 25 patient deaths yesterday evening.

GP Advisor to the HSE Dr Ray Walley says people need to keep following the same rules they have been all along.

"We are always going to have new virus variants happening and the basic way you are going to keep yourself and your family and your nearest and dearest free of this virus is to ensure you wear a mask, keep a social distance, wash your hands.

"If one becomes symptomatic, isolate immediately and contact your GP."