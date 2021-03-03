Anger and frustration levels rising during Covid pandemic

Anger is more common now than at any time during the pandemic, and levels of stress and frustration are as high as last April.

New data gathered for the Department of Health by Amárach Research shows 19%, or almost one in five people, feel anger in a single day and 36% feel stress and frustration, with a similar number feeling anxious. Levels of intolerance are slightly up at 13%.

However, 43% of people felt "enjoyment" in a day.

A cognitive behavioural therapist in Cork has said she has seen clients cycle from profound sadness in January to irritation and anger.

Anne-Marie Shepherd said: “For those who have really suffered during this pandemic such as people who have lost jobs or lost family members to either Covid -19 or non Covid-19 related illness, it’s important to find ways to express their grief.

“Anger will be very much a part of the grieving process.”

She encourages people to talk about why they are frustrated and avoid minimising the scale of their problems.

“For a lot of people, sadness is not an emotion they want to have, they will do better with an anxious feeling. Anger can be quite energising. That is just surfacing now.”

Ms Shepherd stressed people should distinguish between pandemic frustrations and clinical mental health issues.

"It’s important to remember people can and do remit from mental ill health naturally given time. The lifting of restrictions will immediately resolve issues for many."

Edel Hackett from Safe Ireland said it was important to know the difference between anger at a particular situation and the corrosive anger which leads to abuse.

“You might be angry at losing your job and you might find yourself flying off the handle, that anger does not lead to abuse in healthy relationships,” she said.