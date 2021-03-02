Fourteen further deaths, 359 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

Fourteen further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Three of the deaths occurred this month, ten occurred in February and one more occurred in November 2020.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,333.

The HPSC also confirmed 359 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 220,630.

In the last two weeks, 9,580 new cases have been recorded across the country.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men;

193 are women;

66% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 34 years old;

159 are located in Dublin;

25 are in Westmeath;

21 are in Louth

21 are in Galway;

19 are in Meath;

and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 201.1 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 91.4, and the five-day moving average is 633.

498 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised as of 8am this morning - 116 of whom were in Intensive Care.

28 further hospitalisations have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

In a statement this evening, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said that the low number of cases reported today "may be attributable to a weekend effect."

Nevertheless, he said the drop in case numbers was "very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December."

The Deputy CMO said that while Ireland continued to make progress as regards daily case numbers, the number of cases of Covid-19 cases globally had increased for the first time in seven weeks this week.

"We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months," he said.

The HPSC also said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of two confirmed cases.

The figure of 220,630 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.

'Large majority' of over 85 will have received first vaccine dose by Sunday, minister says

Mr Donnelly said 520,000 vaccines have arrived in to the country and by the end of the week a total of 500,000 will have been administered. File Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The "large majority" of people over the age of 85 will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Stephen Donnelly said 520,000 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland with more expected in the coming days.

He acknowledged that healthcare staff are "exhausted" but said the "good news is that the pressure has eased" in our hospitals.

Mr Donnelly also told the Oireachtas Health Committee that solutions are being put in place to vaccinate vulnerable people who are bedbound.

He said some people over the age of 85 may not be vaccinated by the end of the weekend as they are physically unable to attend their GP or a vaccination hub, but he said measures will be put in place to solve this issue.

I think the good news for this week is that the forecast is that by the end of this week we will have administered over 500,000 vaccine doses.

Fine Gael Senator Seán Kyne pointed out that a number of islands have yet to receive doses for residents.

Mr Donnelly said the air corps has been directly involved in delivering vaccines to some islands, but said he would look further into the issue.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said there seems to be a significant difference between the number of vaccines delivered and the total number of doses administered.

She asked that daily updates for both figures be provided.

Mr Donnelly said 520,000 vaccines have arrived in to the country and by the end of the week a total of 500,000 will have been administered.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke suggested that staff are now leaving the healthcare system as a result of the pressure they have been under since the onset of Covid-19.

Mr Donnelly agreed that staff in the HSE are "exhausted" adding "we need a public healthcare system that people really enjoy working in and that supports staff".

He added: "Before Covid arrived they were run off their feet. They’ve been asked to step up again and again. I think we can all agree that simply thanking people is not enough.

“Are people close to burnout? If what you say is true, if they’re thinking of retiring, then that’s something we need to look at very very seriously. The good news is that the pressure has eased.”

Mr Donnelly said surveying staff to find out the reasons why they are leaving would be "very useful".

As of Saturday, February 27, 435,895 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the State.

294,550 people have received their first dose, while 141,345 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.