Cork Airport to close for a number of weeks later in year

Cork Airport is facing an extended closure later this year to facilitate a major runway reconstruction project.

The airport is expected to close to all fixed-wing aircraft operations for several weeks during the works, which it is hoped will be complete by the end of the year.

Management at Cork Airport has declined to comment in detail on the closure of its single jet-capable runway, or on the duration of the airport closure, but it said it does not envisage any impact on the operation of search and rescue helicopter missions.

“We have consulted more than a dozen other international airports in the UK and Continental Europe which have completed similar runway projects in recent years,” a spokesman said.

“Airports adopt a range of technical solutions and working windows, but the aim is always the same — to complete the project as quickly and efficiently as possible, using the optimum technical solution, at the lowest cost.

“A number of options are being considered in the context of stakeholder views, with particular regard to the recovery of traffic with our major airline customers.

“This will be the key determinant to the delivery of these works so that we complete the runway project in the most effective and efficient manner once contracts have been signed in May.”

It is expected that the work will be under way across three months — September, October, and November.