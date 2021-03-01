Coveney hits out at thuggery on the streets of Dublin

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has hit out at the "thuggery" seen at Saturday's anti-lockdown protests in Dublin.

Simon Coveney said conspiracy theories are being used "to inspire hatred and anger", which drove the "thuggery that we saw over the weekend", by undermining the political system.

"Politicians make mistakes, politicians don't always get things right. I'm talking about mainstream politicians that are elected," he said.

"But we are trying to tell people the truth, and we're trying to protect people and save lives through this pandemic and we're working night and day to do that. And of course, we're open for criticism and questioning all the time."

In relation to the violence that erupted on the streets, Mr Coveney said: "We've got to call that out for what it is and hope that most right-thinking people reject it out of hand. Because these are people who are trying to recruit sometimes vulnerable people but people who are struggling with the pandemic because their businesses aren't open. They may be stressed — many people are. This has been a very very difficult year for so many people.

"But we've got to close this out now in the next few months. And we can do that."

Mr Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast that digital media companies needed to "do more in a number of areas" including allowing their platforms to be used to promote conspiracy theories or "threats to destabilise the State".

On Brexit, Mr Coveney warned that a key date was fast approaching — from April 1 exporters to the UK will require new checks on the UK side.

"January 1 was the first time that Brexit bit - people coming into the EU had to put up with sanitary checks and other checks.

"But the UK's checks weren't set up so they're doing it in a staggered way. What Irish companies will have to do is if they're in animal products, they'll have a lot more to think about if they're sending products to a UK port.

"They will need to have prenotification and an export health certificate signed by a vet and there may be HSE or SFPA involvement. Even if they're only using the UK as a landbridge to the EU, they will need to pre-notify.

"It's more documentation that people could do without."

Asked about schools, Mr Coveney said that he had extended family who are in the "very frustrating situation" of having special needs children not returning to mainstream schools today. He said that parents would have "hugely welcomed" even one or two hours a day.

"It's regrettable that wasn't possible, but I understand the pressures that teachers have been under in recent weeks."