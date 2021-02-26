New not-for-profit system set to replace direct provision by 2024

A new not-for-profit system to replace direct provision will be in place by December 2024, according to a White Paper to be launched on Friday.

The long-awaited paper builds on the expert report by Dr Catherine Day which recommended ending direct provision "no later" than 2023.

However, under the Government's proposal, the new system will be delivered one year later.

Private operators earned €1.3bn

The paper says that much of the time between now and then will be used to build capacity in the not-for-profit sector, which will take the place of the private operators who have thus far made over €1.3bn from the direct provision, established as a temporary measure in 2000.

The paper says that the implementation of the plan will begin this month.

"The process of implementing change is planned to take place between February 2021 and 31 December 2024," it says.

"It is intended that the new model will be fully operational by December 2024. However, the plan is also intended to introduce significant change each year between 2021 and 2024 and that there will be targets for delivery of change that will be reviewed annually."

Those who enter into the new International Protection Support Service will be accommodated in a reception and integration centre for a maximum of four months.

The paper says that this time will be spent integrating asylum seekers and ensuring they have the supports needed.

Own-door accommodation

After their first four months in Ireland, people whose protection claims are still being processed will move to accommodation in the community.

This will be own-door or own-room accommodation, for which they will pay a means-tested rent.

Dr Catherine Day — photographed at the Citizens Assembly on gender equality in January 2020 — chaired the Expert Group on Direct Provision which recommended ending the system. Today's white paper describes the new system which will replace the current regime. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

"The focus in Phase One will be on identifying needs, defining pathways, and linking applicants to appropriate services," the paper says.

During this phase, applicants will be taught English and receive employment supports. Applicants will be entitled to seek paid work after six months in a centre.

Crucially, the accommodation in Reception and Integration Centres will be own-door for families — a long-time demand of campaigners — and own-room for single people, with "specific tailoring for people with identified vulnerabilities".

Capacity for 2,000 people

The system will have a capacity for 2,000 people in Phase One, which is estimated to have capital costs of €281m.

In Phase Two, three potential costs are estimated — €165m, €283m, and €391m. This will involve the purchase of sites for six new centres as well as homes for 200 families and the building of 20 apartment blocks.

Current expenditure across a number of departments is estimated at €175m.

Roderic O'Gorman, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, said that the new system would be "grounded in human rights" and would reflect public attitudes.

“We have seen the huge groundswell of solidarity for people in the current direct provision system. Irish people want to be proud of the support offered to people who come here seeking protection," he said.