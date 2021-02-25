Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital falls below 600 for first time since New Year's Day

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has fallen below 600 for the first since New Year’s Day.

As of last night, 597 patients were being treated, 135 of whom were in intensive care units (ICUs).

HSE Chief Paul Reid said the decrease was “Welcome news for our exhausted healthcare staff.”

This is a long exit route from this wave for everyone. But we will get there,” he wrote on Twitter.

The number of patients with Covid-19 has fallen significantly since mid-January.

Meanwhile, 574 new cases of the virus and 56 further deaths were reported by the Department of Health officials last night.

31 of the deaths reported occurred this month, 13 occurred in January, three occurred in December or earlier, and the remaining nine remain under investigation.

Of the new cases reported last night:

175 were in Dublin;

57 were in Limerick;

43 were in Kildare;

37 were in Galway;

35 were in Meath;

and the remaining 227 spread across 18 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 231.4 per 100,000 population.

Easing of restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested that some restrictions on travel limits, construction, outdoor activity and sport may be eased in early April. File Picture: Julien Behal

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Government may ease the 5km travel restriction from April 5.

At a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated that restrictions on outdoor activity and sport may also be eased in early April.

Mr Martin told the meeting that the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) would be examining relaxing restrictions in these areas in the run-up to Easter.

Vaccines

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that the State had ordered enough doses of Coviid-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate the country twice over.

The minister said 18.4 million doses of vaccines have been ordered.

The Government place to accelerate the country’s vaccination programme in the coming months, and have pledged to administer 250,000 doses every week by April.

354,971 doses of the vaccine have been given out in Ireland so far - 222,073 people have received a first dose (roughly 4.5% of the population), while 131,898 people are now fully vaccinated (2.7% of the population).