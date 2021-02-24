Knives produced during aggressive incidents  toward fisheries inspectors

Knives produced during aggressive incidents  toward fisheries inspectors

In 2019 staff spent a total of 157,980 hours on patrolling activities, guarding against poaching and protecting salmon stocks and other fish such as sea trout and char. 

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 14:37
Noel Baker

Inland Fisheries Ireland has said its staff are increasingly facing incidents of aggression and in some cases, there have even been knives produced. 

The latest annual report from IFI shows an overall fall in the number of patrols, but a huge increase in the patrols carried out by bike — including ebikes — as well as the introduction of drone patrols.

The report references a "further increase" in aggressive behaviour in 2019.

"In the South East there were encounters with gangs on the river Slaney in the early part of the year; and in the second quarter, the Enniscorthy team seized 11 rods, issued 8 fixed charge penalty notices and issued 27 warnings to anglers. This higher level of risk associated with such behaviour means that we need additional resources to ensure that staff can carry out their patrols safely in this area," it said.

Bicycle patrols

Vehicle and foot patrols were still responsible for the vast majority of the 28,274 patrols carried out in 2019, but the number of bike patrols almost doubled to 1,344 and it was also the first year when the IFI utilised drones, sending them on 56 patrols.

According to the report: "In 2019, we significantly increased the number of bicycle patrols, including electric bikes that enable staff to cover greater distances more quickly.

"Eight members of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Drone Team completed small unmanned aircraft (SUA) training with the Civil Defence following final flight tests at Gormanstown, Co. Meath. 

"These pilots are now licensed by the Irish Aviation Authority to deploy drones (as a component of protection or other activities) beyond normal regulatory limits and we are in the process of developing an application to the Authority for a Specific Operating Permission in this regard."

Increased deployment of drones

It said in 2019, it deployed drones in a number of cases, including an environmental investigation in Cork and in a case involving the seizure of equipment that had been used for illegal fishing on the Quinn River.

"We expect that our patrol teams will use drones more frequently in the future."

In 2019 staff spent a total of 157,980 hours on patrolling activities, guarding against poaching and protecting salmon stocks and other fish such as sea trout and char. It represented a fall of more than 20,000 hours compared to 2018.

Inspections also fell, as did the number of cautions and fixed charged notices issued to anglers.

The number of compliance checks of fish dealers and restaurants/ hotels/guesthouses was almost exactly the same in 2019 as it was a year earlier.

The number of prosecutions brought by the IFI increased in 2019, to 89, and the number of prosecutions concluded rose by 10 to 77.

Read More

Future of a diverse and productive marine life lies in our hands

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Future school closures due to Covid outbreaks will be based on public health advice
Silhouetted wind turbine at a rural windfarm. Study ranks Ireland 11th out of 15 countries for meeting sustainable development goals 
Health minister 'seeking clarity' on AstraZeneca vaccine supplies Health minister 'seeking clarity' on AstraZeneca vaccine supplies
fishingenvironmentcrimeknife crimeorganisation: inland fisheries ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020

Two further deaths and 260 new Covid cases in NI

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices