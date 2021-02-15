Future of a diverse and productive marine life lies in our hands

Actions to ensure that Ireland can sustain a clean, healthy, diverse and productive marine environment now and in the future are outlined in a new report.

It outlines the steps that can be taken to assist the Government meet its target of 10% of Ireland’s maritime area to be protected areas as soon as is practicable, with a 30% attainment target by 2030.

At present, 2.14% of Ireland’s maritime area is designated for protection, primarily as Natura 2000 sites under European Union directives.

Marine protected areas are geographically defined and designed to protect vulnerable or endangered species, habitats and ecosystems.

They can also combat the negative effects of climate change, support economic activity and help nurture and maintain marine biodiversity.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State Malcolm Noonan recently published the report of the independent advisory group, compiled after extensive consultation.

It explores the need to expand the country’s marine protected areas network, the benefits and costs involved and how Ireland should go about doing it.

Threatened habitats

A significant finding is that under current legislation many threatened and important marine habitats, species and ecosystems are not covered by the European Union Birds and Habitats Directives.

Accordingly, these areas can’t be afforded the protection necessary to meet Ireland’s international commitments and legal obligations.

The report also identified the possibility to improve the level of stakeholder engagement and participation in the site selection and management process of protected sites.

Chaired by Professor Tasman Crowe, University College Dublin Earth Institute, the advisory group comprised 20 experts in life and ocean sciences, marine socio economics, maritime culture, governance and legislation.

It was tasked with providing technical advice and recommendations on the processes required and the challenges to be addressed in expanding Ireland’s network of MPAs, based on the group’s own work and on the views of a wide range of stakeholders.

Prof Crowe said the group’s aim was to provide a comprehensive and balanced synthesis of current thinking and relevant evidence.

“We were particularly encouraged and inspired by the myriad of views and opinions shared with us by the wide range of stakeholder groups and organisations with whom we engaged during the process.

“We are grateful that so many individuals and groups contributed in a real way to the development of the report.

These views really brought home to us the value of this process and what it could achieve.

Mr O’Brien said Ireland, as a nation, has never before faced the twin global crises of climate change and accelerating biodiversity loss on land and at sea.

“This comprehensive report represents a call for collective action, on behalf of our people and our natural marine environment, to ensure that we can sustain clean, healthy, diverse and productive oceans and seas around Ireland, both now and in the future.

“The expansion of the MPA network is of great importance to us in Ireland, not least because the sea is in our blood and supports so many livelihoods and communities, but also because it unlocks future solutions to serious challenges that we face.

“Not only can MPAs provide us with answers to the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss they also hold a key to our future — as a maritime nation that’s home to a bountiful and sustainable source of food, green energy and tourism activity for example,” he said.

Public consultation

Mr O’Brien said the public consultation process on the report will run for five months.

It will encourage all stakeholders and the wider public to review the contents, including its recommendations, and to submit their views on how Ireland’s network of MPAs should be expanded.

“As an island nation, our seas are intrinsic to our environment, our culture and our economy," he said.

It is imperative that we do our utmost to keep our seas clean, healthy and productive.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Noonan said biodiversity, nature and the green recovery play a significant role in supporting and sustaining productive and healthy marine ecosystems into the future.

“This is our ongoing vision for Ireland’s marine environment — one that can not only sustain nature and people and support livelihoods, but also one that brings us together to solve some very real crises of our time,” he said.

The Irish Wildlife Trust welcomed publication of the report as a crucial step towards safeguarding more of Ireland’s diminishing marine life and urged the Government to act swiftly on its main findings.

It said a major concern, however, is that it has taken over three months for the report to be published while Mr O’Brien is now proposing a five-month public consultation period.

The IWT said Ireland’s marine biodiversity, especially inside bays and estuaries, is impacted heavily by fisheries and aquaculture activities as well as from pollution and climate change.

Project officer Regina Classen said: “We cannot delay further."

The Government must move from talking about protection to meaningful action on the ground.

The IWP said Ireland must develop a coherent approach to human activities in the marine environment.

It said current legislation before the Dáil will provide for installations of offshore renewable energy, while Ireland must present its Marine Spatial Plan to the European Commission in March.

Proactive conservation

It noted that the latter plan requires that Ireland take a proactive approach to conservation and restoration of the marine environment.

But it warned that without even the mechanisms for creating MPAs, and with such an appalling track record in this field, the approach is fundamentally flawed.

The IWT said it is fully supportive of expansion in renewable energy generation, but this must be done in a way that also addresses the biodiversity emergency.

As the debate over marine conservation and biodiversity loss continues to increase globally, the words of the former United States president Bill Clinton remain more relevant than ever: “We know that when we protect our oceans, we protect our future.”