Just 6% of people will refuse Covid-19 vaccination - survey

The results of a new tracker survey show that just 6% of people will refuse to get take a Covid-19 vaccination a drop of 1% on the last poll published in early January.

According to the Ipsos MRBI tracker survey, 77% of people say the will take a Covid-19 vaccine, up two points, while 15% of responders remain unsure down three-points.

As many women as men, or 77%, said they will take a Covid-19 vaccine.

The over 65s are the age group most likely to get vaccinated, with an intended take-up of 93%, while 84% of the 55 to 64-year-old age bracket are in favour of inoculation.

Of the 6% who said they will not take a vaccine, the level was highest among 25 to 34-year-olds at 12%.

Oliver O’Connor, Chief Executive of IPHA, said the speed at which Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs are happening is "unprecedented."

“The goal is to vaccinate as much of the population as possible, as quickly as possible.

"Because of viral mutations, modified vaccines are already in development. The scaling of global production capacity is complex, expensive and risky. "

Mr O'Connor added: "Just as the biopharmaceutical industry stepped up to the challenge of finding safe and effective vaccines in record time, it is working around the clock to produce enough doses to meet global demand."

According to the Ipsos MRBI, the sample was conducted from 979 telephone interviews with adults aged over 18 between February 1 and 14, 2021.

"The sample was nationally representative for age, gender, geography and social class."