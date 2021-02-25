Growing up in lockdown: The Irish Examiner is looking for young people's stories

The Irish Examiner would like to hear directly from young people about how you're finding growing up, locked down.

The everyday lives of young people across the country have been upended by massive decisions made during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Often your voices were missing from important conversations about closed schools, curtailed afterschool programs, and bans on visits to friends and family.

The Irish Examiner wants to document how young people and children are experiencing this pandemic, and so we're inviting those under the age of 18 to take part in an exciting editorial project.

Our team has put together a wide range of questions we hope will prompt your comments on all aspects of this strange and memorable time.

We’re interested in hearing about how you spend your time at the moment, about what you may actually like about life in the pandemic, and what you don’t.

If you have a photo, a piece of art, a poem or joke you’d like to share with us that captures your feelings about the pandemic, please upload it via the survey below.

Maybe you’d like to send a letter to our editor Tom Fitzpatrick? You can upload your letter via the survey below, and there's a handy letter-writing guide here.

Through your eyes

The 'Growing Up in Lockdown' survey will run for the next two weeks. We'll go through every reply and publish a selection to create a snapshot of the pandemic, seen through your eyes.

If you are under the age of 16, you will need to seek permission from your parents/guardians to take part.

And to the parents/guardians reading this - we hope this survey might inspire a conversation with your younger children as you fill it out together.

We're really looking forward to hearing from you all :)

If you have any trouble seeing this embed, you can link directly to the survey here.