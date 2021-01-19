Guidelines for writing a letter to the Irish Examiner

In writing your letter, we ask you to keep in mind the following guidelines. These are also the factors we consider when choosing which letters to publish.
1. Are the comments sincere and well argued?;
2. Are the points made succinctly and in logical order?;
3. All emotions and tones are welcome, including humour, anger, sadness, joy and the merely curious;
4. Letters that are personally abusive or (to our knowledge) inaccurate will not be published;
5. If your letter references an Irish Examiner article, please provide a link to that article. If hand-writing a letter, please include the headline and date of publication.
We have no minimum length, but it’s rare for us to publish a letter longer than 400 words.
We publish about 10 letters each day and aim to be a platform for as many different voices as possible. If we get a lot of letters from one individual in quick succession, we will not publish all, or possibly any, of these.
this form instead.We can be reached by post at Irish Examiner Letters, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. However, we encourage you to submit your letter by using
We also ask for your telephone number and (if you have one) your email address for verification purposes. These details will not be published.
If you have any queries about our guidelines, we can be contacted at letters@examiner.ie.