Taoiseach does not think pubs and restaurants will re-open until mid-summer 

"What the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until the end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead."
Taoiseach does not think pubs and restaurants will re-open until mid-summer 

Mr Martin said the biggest challenge the country faces is new variants as they could impact on the vaccines that are being given to the public. File picture.

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 12:39

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he doesn't see pubs and restaurants re-opening before the middle of the summer.

“We don’t foresee that (reopening pubs etc) before the middle of the summer," Mr Martin said. 

"What the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until the end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead.

“There won’t be much of a change (after this phase) because the numbers are still too high."

He said the Government intends to reopen schools gradually. 

"It will be slow, we’ll be cautious, because we have to monitor the effect on the virus," he told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Mr Martin said the biggest challenge the country faces is new variants as they could impact on the vaccines that are being given to the public. 

Elsewhere in the interview on An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, the Taoiseach said the DUP’s stance on Article 16 was disappointing, and that politics must be put aside to find a practical resolution to any difficulties within the structure of the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said he is concerned at the increasing tension within unionism and loyalism on the matter, and the DUP’s boycott of north-south contacts.

“I’m sorry that the DUP has taken this stance. I don’t think that’s the right way to deal with the question. After Christmas the DUP was happy to work with the Protocol on a practical level, although they didn’t agree with it.

“We’re happy to work together with all parties to find a resolution to their concerns. There’s a committee where these matters can be discussed, and problems can be resolved, within the Northern Ireland Protocol, and they should be used. I think the most effective way to deal with the questions are within the Agreement.” 

He again called for the rhetoric to be 'dialled down'.

"That type of politics is no good for anyone in my opinion. We all have an obligation to dial it down, to come together to discuss these questions. We have to put politics aside and deal with the issues within an economic, social and practical context.” 

Read More

Security fence set up at health minister's home as Government denies confusion over lockdown

More in this section

Trish Kearney: 'You can tell your secret and you can feel better with support'  Trish Kearney: 'You can tell your secret and you can feel better with support' 
Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country  Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country 
18/02/2021 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Of Three cases of new Covid-19 variant found in Ireland
covid-19
Coronavirus - Mon Jun 29, 2020

Archbishop Eamon Martin urges Taoiseach to allow public worship for Easter

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices