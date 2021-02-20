Taoiseach does not think pubs and restaurants will re-open until mid-summer 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he doesn't see pubs and restaurants re-opening before the middle of the summer.

“We don’t foresee that (reopening pubs etc) before the middle of the summer," Mr Martin said.

"What the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until the end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead.

“There won’t be much of a change (after this phase) because the numbers are still too high."

He said the Government intends to reopen schools gradually.

"It will be slow, we’ll be cautious, because we have to monitor the effect on the virus," he told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Mr Martin said the biggest challenge the country faces is new variants as they could impact on the vaccines that are being given to the public.

Elsewhere in the interview on An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, the Taoiseach said the DUP’s stance on Article 16 was disappointing, and that politics must be put aside to find a practical resolution to any difficulties within the structure of the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said he is concerned at the increasing tension within unionism and loyalism on the matter, and the DUP’s boycott of north-south contacts.

“I’m sorry that the DUP has taken this stance. I don’t think that’s the right way to deal with the question. After Christmas the DUP was happy to work with the Protocol on a practical level, although they didn’t agree with it.

“We’re happy to work together with all parties to find a resolution to their concerns. There’s a committee where these matters can be discussed, and problems can be resolved, within the Northern Ireland Protocol, and they should be used. I think the most effective way to deal with the questions are within the Agreement.”

He again called for the rhetoric to be 'dialled down'.

"That type of politics is no good for anyone in my opinion. We all have an obligation to dial it down, to come together to discuss these questions. We have to put politics aside and deal with the issues within an economic, social and practical context.”