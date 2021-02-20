Covid-19: 26 further deaths, 998 new cases confirmed in Ireland

26 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

24 of these deaths occurred this month, one occurred in January and one more occurred in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,135.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 988 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 214,378.

11,914 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

Of the cases notified today:

487 are men;

499 are women;

70% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 32 years old;

378 are located in Dublin;

68 are in Galway;

61 are in Kildare;

47 are in Limerick;

45 are in Louth;

and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 250.2 per 100,000 population.

As of 8am this morning, 719 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, 149 of whom were in ICU.

36 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The HPSC has said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 10 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 214,378 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, vaccinations to healthcare workers and those over the age of 85 are continuing.

As of February 17, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland - 197,609 people have received their first dose, and 113,291 people have received their second dose.

Nearly a fifth of over 85s will have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, according to the CEO of the HSE.

Speaking at the opening of the country's first mass vaccination centre in the Helix centre at Dublin City University (DCU), Paul Reid said the rollout of the vaccine to over 85s was "well underway" with delivery set to pick up the pace as the weeks continue.

"Well we started the vaccination programme just this week for the 85+ . By the end of this week we will have vaccinated over 13,000, about 13,500 of the 85+.

"There is a total population for that age of about 72,500, and they will all have received their first vaccination between this week and the next two weeks," said Mr Reid.