Nearly 20% of over 85s in Ireland have received first vaccine dose, says Paul Reid

Nearly a fifth of over 85s will have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by tomorrow, according to the head of the HSE.

The country's first mass vaccination centre is operating today in the Helix centre at Dublin City University (DCU) where smaller GP practices are coming together to give their elderly patients the jab.

Over 310,000 doses have now been administered across the country so far, with just under 200,000 people receiving their first dose.

The Helix in DCU is hosting one of the country's first vaccination centres. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Speaking to Newstalk, the HSE chief executive said the rollout of the vaccine to over 85s is well underway with delivery picking up pace as the weeks continue.

"Well we started the vaccination programme just this week for the 85+ . By the end of this week we will have vaccinated over 13,000, about 13,500 of the 85+ .

"There is a total population for that age of about 72,500, and they will all have received their first vaccination between this week and the next two weeks," said Mr Reid.

This morning, Mr Reid travelled to the HSE's mass vaccination centre at DCU. In a post to social media, the HSE boss said the day was going to be "very positive".

According to Mr Reid, over 80 GP practises came together to vaccinate almost 1,000 people in the 85+ age category. Soon, 5,000 people from this population will be administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Helix.

Chair of the government's vaccine taskforce and president of DCU, Professor Brian MacCraith, said positivity and joy on display was "palpable" at the centre.

He thanked all GPs, practise nurses and support teams for their part in the operation.