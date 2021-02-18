Almost half of residents at Cork nursing home died of Covid

A pensioner died alone and unattended for up to two hours while her family stood outside the window at a County Cork nursing home where, the Irish Examiner can reveal, up to 25 residents have died.

Residents at Ballynoe Nursing Home started testing positive for the deadly virus from the middle of January in what is being described as a “significant” Covid outbreak.

The majority of the residents who died did so during the past two weeks.

And the Irish Examiner has been told the last confirmed positive test result for Covid at the home was on February 6.

Some of the relatives of those who died are not happy about the way they say CareChoice, which runs the 51-bed home near Glanmire, has handled the situation.

One family has said they were led into their unwell loved one’s room to say goodbye only to discover that they had already died, but they had not been warned in advance.

A spokesperson said: “CareChoice can confirm that, arising from a significant outbreak of Covid19 in our nursing home in Ballynoe, Cork, a number of our residents have sadly passed away.

“We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends, and would like them to know that the thoughts of every CareChoice staff member are with them at this difficult time.

In the interests of the confidentiality of our residents and their families, we don’t give numbers of deaths related to Covid19 or any other causes.

“The entire care team is deeply saddened by the loss of those who have passed away during this outbreak.”

Staff at the home are liaising with the HSE and continue to follow all HSE and public health Covid19 protocols.

They also said staff who have tested positive are currently self-isolating.

The Irish Examiner asked CareChoice to confirm whether a family was told to come in and say goodbye to an unwell loved one, only for the family to discover their loved one had already died when they entered the room.

The company replied: “Unfortunately, this can occur in end-of-life situations.”

The company was also asked about a family who could only look at their dying mother through her bedroom window.

After about two hours, the family realised she might be dead and were forced to go round to the front of the home to ring the doorbell and ask staff to go and check.

The company told the Irish Examiner: “We can confirm that a resident sadly passed away during a family visit.

“It is not always the case that a staff member will be present, and that is what occurred on this occasion.”

CareChoice said it continues to give the highest standard of care to residents and that it is in “regular communication” with the families of residents.

And it said staff “continue” to “reach out” to relatives to discuss “any concerns” they may have.

Families' anger

However, when some of the relatives of those who have already died were told this, they angrily spoke of their own experiences.

Teresa Kelleher, whose mother Margaret Kelleher died in the home, said: “I am very angry to hear the company say this".

She says her mother's health had deteriorated so dramatically over a two-week period that her own family couldn’t recognise her by the time she died.

Teresa says the family were regularly told when they asked after Margaret that she was in good spirits, good health and that “her vitals” were “ all fine”.

Margaret Kelleher’s three sons and three daughters were so shocked when they saw the 82-year-old at the home to say goodbye that they asked staff to be taken to their mother’s room.

“She had lost so much weight and changed so much that the only thing we could recognize about her was that the woman in the bed was wearing her nightdress,” said daughter Teresa.

We had not been allowed to see her for two whole weeks.

“But during that time, we were constantly told she was doing well and that her vitals were fine."

She says she was informed of her mother's death in a brief, curt phone call.

CareChoice was considering a response at the time of going to press.