Education Minister warns of penalties for lobbying over calculated grades

People who try to influence or put pressure on teachers over calculated grades will face penalties, the Education Minister has confirmed.

Leaving Cert students will be offered the choice of sitting the traditional exam or opting for calculated grades. Students can also request both.

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that there will be a "cautious and phased return" to schools beginning from March 1.

She said she will be introducing measures to ensure teachers are not lobbied over calculated grades for this year’s Leaving Cert.

"That is not appropriate, that will not happen," Ms Foley said.

"We are looking at measures, where it would not be appropriate for any type of canvassing or any type of approaches to teachers being made."

She added that teachers will receive an indemnification as she said that is only fair and proper.

Those students who opt for calculated grades will not have to take oral exams or practical examinations, the minister said.

"The students who will automatically receive a calculated grade, those students will not be compelled to take an oral and a practical. And I think that was only fair. I think we were very clear at the outset that students would be afforded the opportunity to have a calculated grade, and would have the choice then of taking the traditional Leaving Certificate exam."

The minister also said that rank orders would not be published and that the format for standardisation would be set by the State Examinations Board.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, she said her department would be guided by public health officials on the return of teachers and pupils to the classroom.

"We would love to have all of our students back immediately and we would like to have had them back a lot earlier, but we must say that everything that we're doing is predicated on public health advice."