Defence commission told of gender discrimination and lack of family-friendly supports 

Women only account for 7% of members of Ireland's Defence Forces
Defence commission told of gender discrimination and lack of family-friendly supports 

PDForra told the commission that women didn't have opportunities for job sharing and proper facilities were not available for breastfeeding. File photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 16:08
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

The Commission on Defence has been told about discrimination against women in the Defence Forces and why this and the lack of proper family-friendly supports is the likely reason they account for only 7% of Ireland's military.

The commission was informed the same support structures were not in place for women in the Defence Forces as were found in the public or private sector.

PDForra told the commission that women didn't have opportunities for job sharing and proper facilities were not available for breastfeeding.

The association, which represents 6,500 enlisted personnel, pointed out that family-friendly policies were also not enshrined in Defence Forces regulations.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said his association had taken a number of successful cases on behalf of women members. These included a near €118,000 award at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for a female Air Corps captain who was "discriminated against on gender grounds in her efforts to secure promotion".

In another case, a female soldier got annual leave she lost in 2015 and received an ex-gratia sum in compensation.

Mr Guinan said the Government had not included the Defence Forces in the Irish Human Rights and Equality Act (2014). It is the only public body excluded from this legislation, Section 42 of which obliges all public bodies to promote equality and human rights.

PDForra also believes corporals and privates who signed up after 1994 are being discriminated against because they are forced to retire at 50, even if they are fit enough to still do the job.

Read More

Cormac O'Keeffe: Schism between Department of Defence and Defence Forces a huge challenge

More in this section

HSE on target to recruit 5,000 extra staff HSE on target to recruit 5,000 extra staff
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Antigen testing could assist return to in-person visits in nursing homes
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Race Ireland to get 4.5m extra vaccine doses under new EU deal
irish armynaval servicesair corpsgenderdiscriminationorganisation: defence forces
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 27, 2020

Six deaths and 297 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices