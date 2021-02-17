Defence commission told of gender discrimination and lack of family-friendly supports 

The Commission on Defence has been told about discrimination against women in the Defence Forces and why this and the lack of proper family-friendly supports is the likely reason they account for only 7% of Ireland's military.
The commission was informed the same support structures were not in place for women in the Defence Forces as were found in the public or private sector.
PDForra told the commission that women didn't have opportunities for job sharing and proper facilities were not available for breastfeeding.
The association, which represents 6,500 enlisted personnel, pointed out that family-friendly policies were also not enshrined in Defence Forces regulations.
PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said his association had taken a number of successful cases on behalf of women members. These included a near €118,000 award at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for a female Air Corps captain who was "discriminated against on gender grounds in her efforts to secure promotion".
In another case, a female soldier got annual leave she lost in 2015 and received an ex-gratia sum in compensation.
Mr Guinan said the Government had not included the Defence Forces in the Irish Human Rights and Equality Act (2014). It is the only public body excluded from this legislation, Section 42 of which obliges all public bodies to promote equality and human rights.
PDForra also believes corporals and privates who signed up after 1994 are being discriminated against because they are forced to retire at 50, even if they are fit enough to still do the job.