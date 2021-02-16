'We were told we were vulnerable and cocoon, but now we must sit tight for a vaccine'

People under 65 but with underlying health conditions are urging the Government to prioritise them for vaccination.

Currently, people in this group with certain types of medical condition are seventh in line for the vaccine, according to the vaccine sequencing priority list.

Kellie Tallant, a 28-year-old woman from Dublin, has several rare lung conditions including Swyer-James syndrome and cystic bronchiectasis, which makes her high risk in relation to Covid.

However, her health conditions are not listed as 'high risk' anywhere on the HSE's website.

Ms Tallant says she has been effectively cocooning since the pandemic began, and she fears those with rare diseases will be left behind in the vaccine rollout.

"There's three people in Ireland with my disease. We have no advocacy. I don't have a lobby group fighting on my behalf."

She says the vaccine rollout should be broader. "It seems like they are just going off age. If I was in the UK, I would have my vaccine already, I know one woman with my condition who has gotten hers. It is frustrating."

She says that people aged 65-69 and key workers will be vaccinated ahead of her under the current plans, despite the fact they have not been asked to cocoon.

Karyn Moynihan, who is living in Dublin but is from Waterford originally, received a kidney transplant last January. She is now immunosuppressed because of the medication she is on.

"I had to cocoon since before it was a thing, in the weeks after a transplant you are very susceptible. As soon as I was able to go out, the entire country just went into lockdown."

Ms Moynihan says it is frustrating to see people like her being vaccinated in the UK and in the North. "Last year we were told to cocoon, we couldn't go out. The narrative was very much about older people, it felt like we had been forgotten about.

"If we were included in this group, why aren't we being vaccinated alongside others who had to cocoon?

We were told we were vulnerable and at risk. There seems to be a disconnect... we are being told to just sit tight.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland has encouraged people to write to their local TDs, asking for those who are very high risk be bumped up to group three in the vaccination rollout.

Similarly, the Irish Kidney Association is also calling for people to contact their TDs, asking for those on dialysis and all organ transplant recipients to be prioritised.

A joint letter from 19 different patient organisations was also sent to the Health Minister at the end of January, urging him to prioritise people under 65 with underlying conditions.

The letter pointed out that in the UK, extremely medically vulnerable people aged 16-64 are prioritised for vaccination alongside people aged 70-74.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the vaccine priority list is being reviewed, which means some vulnerable people might receive vaccinations sooner than expected, but no formal changes have been announced yet.

The HSE is responsible for the rollout of the vaccination programme across the country. In a statement this evening a spokesperson said the allocation groups of the programme may be updated in light of new evidence and that the vaccination strategy is subject to review.

"The aim of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is to ensure, over time, that vaccine will become available to vaccinate all of those for whom the vaccine is indicated.

"Given that there will be initially limited vaccines available, it will take some time for all to receive those vaccines and that has necessitated an allocation strategy to ensure that those most at risk of death and serious illness receive the vaccine first.

"The priority is to first vaccinate and protect directly the most vulnerable amongst us, that is, those most likely to have a poor outcome if they contract the virus.

"The priority is to directly use vaccines to save lives and reduce serious illness, hence the focus on the over 65 year old cohort in long term residential care facilities, and healthcare workers in frontline services often caring for the most vulnerable.

"The next group to be vaccinated are those aged 70 and older in the following order: 85 and older, 80-84, 75-79, and 70-74. Vaccination of this group will start in the week beginning February 15.

"All of the groups will be covered as further vaccine supplies become available and the immunisation programme is rolled out nationally.

"The evidence will be kept under review and the allocation groups may be updated, where necessary, in light of new evidence," the statement said.