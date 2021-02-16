Review may see some vulnerable people vaccinated sooner than expected

A review of the vaccine priority list, which could see some vulnerable people receive vaccinations sooner than expected, is underway, according to health minister Stephen Donnelly.

The review comes as the minister is expected to bring new legislation for approval at Cabinet today for mandatory quarantine.

The legislation will see travellers entering Ireland from certain countries facing mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels.

It's understood the total cost will be approximately €2,000 for the two weeks for an adult and €500 for a child.

37 vaccination centres

Moves on mandatory quarantining come as it was announced that 37 mass vaccination centres will offer jabs to the public, with at least one centre located in each county. Twenty-nine of the centres are already built, but contracts have yet to be signed for two sites.

Yesterday saw no new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since December 21, with the death toll remaining at 3,948.

Speaking yesterday, the health minister said the decision to use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only for younger people impacts the priority sequencing list.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly emphasised yesterday that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee is reviewing the rollout of vaccines to ensure the most vulnerable people are prioritised for inoculation. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

This list, drawn up by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), is based on the risk from Covid-19 to each group.

Mr Donnelly said: “NIAC is doing a more detailed review now, particularly of that list, to make sure that those who are more vulnerable to this are a priority.”

He expects a report from NIAC in the “next day or two” and hopes to bring this to Cabinet by next Tuesday, he said.

Most vaccines will be given at the 37 mass vaccination centres, together with local provision from GPs, pharmacists — and possibly now also dentists, the minister indicated.

GPs have in the main been vaccinated, but yesterday the Irish Pharmacy Union said their members still do not have dates for their own shots.

Criticism of mass vaccine plan

Munster centres include Cork City Hall, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Munster Technological University, formerly CIT, in Bishopstown.

However there is just one centre in Limerick, at the Radisson Hotel in Burtonhill, and in Waterford on the Waterford Institute of Technology campus.

Sinn Féin spokesman on health and Waterford TD David Cullinane criticised this choice, saying he hopes the list is a starting point only. He said:

We need to provide access to the vaccine at as local a level as possible, in suitable venues which are accessible by public transport.

There has been some criticism of the slow pace of the rollout, with just 89,999 people fully vaccinated so far.

For now, over-85s are the only community group receiving vaccinations. This week up to 20,000 does of mRNA vaccines are going to 108 practices and three vaccination clinics.

In Cork, some elderly patients will be vaccinated on the Munster Technological University campus, and organisers estimate up to 360 jabs per hour can be done there.

Proposal for mandatory quarantine

Meanwhile, health minister Stephen Donnelly is today expected to bring new legislation for mandatory quarantine for approval at Cabinet.

The legislation will see travellers entering Ireland from certain countries such as Austria and the UAE, face mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels surrounding Irish airports.

Merino Medical at the primary care centre in Bantry, West Cork, one of the network of 37 vaccination centres around Ireland. Picture: Andy Gibson

Twenty countries are now included in the Government's coronavirus 'high-risk' list.

The designated facilities will be applicable to everyone, regardless of nationality, if they are coming from variant countries and will be required to pay for the period in full.

It's understood the total cost will be around €2,000 for the two weeks for an adult and €500 for a child, similar to the £1,750 (€2006) cost in Britain.

There will be "very limited exit options" and no test option to leave if you have travelled from a variant country.

Medical emergencies

In medical emergencies, guests would be transferred to hospital and may be allowed to leave for a Covid-19 test. However, the Government plan is that testing would be provided on-site where possible.

Upon completing their two weeks, travellers will receive a letter of completion to show to authorities, to say when and where they were in case they are stopped on route to their next destination.

These people arriving into Ireland will have to pre-book in advance of their arrival in the State.

The legislation will give a legal basis for the move, but the operational basis of how the plans will work has yet to be finalised, including which hotels will be used, and how any booking process would work. It's understood hotels would be required to retain extra capacity for those who arrive in Ireland without prebooking their quarantine.

The Government believe the legislation will take around two weeks to pass after it is presented in the Dáil on Thursday, and in the Seanad next Friday, and become operational towards the end of February or start of March, almost exactly a year from the first instance of Covid-19 in the country.