Revealed: Locations announced for Ireland's 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres

The 37 locations of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination centres have been confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall are among the locations for centres in Cork, with the Radisson Hotel in Limerick, the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, and WIT among the centres to be used in other counties.
There are five centres in Co Cork, three of which are located in the city, as well as four in Dublin, and two each in Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.
All other counties have one.
While vaccines are now being administered in healthcare settings by GPS and practice nurses, it is expected that members of the public will be also be offered vaccinations in the new centres.
The centres vary in size and operating hours and were selected based on population density, ease of access, transport, and parking availability.
The Minister said the design and layout of each centre incorporates learning from the country's Covid-19 testing centres.
Operating hours at some of the centres will be based on vaccine supply and the need of individual catchment areas.
Speaking this afternoon, Minister Stephen Donnelly said the centres would "be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme."
"People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county."
Mr Donnelly said the vaccination programme would only be limited by "the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme."
However, he said vaccine supply would "increase substantially" in the coming months.
"We will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list,” he added.
|
|
|
|
Carlow
|
The Seven Oaks Hotel
|
Athy Road, Carlow
|
Cavan
|
Kilmore Hotel
|
Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan
|
Clare
|
West County Hotel
|
Limerick Road, Ennis, Clare
|
Cork
|
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
|
The Marina, Cork City
|
Cork
|
City Hall Cork
|
City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre Cork City
|
Cork
|
MTU Campus Melbourn Building
|
Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork
|
Cork
|
Bantry PCC
|
Bantry, Cork
|
Cork
|
Mallow GAA Club
|
Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Cork
|
Donegal
|
Letterkenny Institute of Technology
|
Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal
|
Dublin
|
Aviva Stadium
|
Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
|
Dublin
|
Citywest Convention Centre
|
Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Helix Theatre DCU
|
DCU Santry
|
Dublin
|
TU Dublin Campus
|
Grangegorman
|
Galway
|
Galway Racecourse
|
Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway
|
Kerry
|
Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre
|
Bypass Road, Killarney, Kerry
|
Kerry
|
Kerry Sports Academy
|
North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Kerry
|
Kildare
|
Punchestown Racecourse
|
Punchestown, Naas, Kildare
|
Kilkenny
|
Cillin Hill Conference Centre
|
Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny
|
Laois
|
Midlands Park Hotel
|
Jessop St., Portlaoise, Laois.
|
Leitrim
|
Primary Care Centre
|
Carrick -on – Shannon, Leitrim
|
Limerick
|
Radisson Hotel
|
Ennis Road, Limerick
|
Longford*
|
Longford Slashers GAA
|
Longford Town
|
Louth
|
Fairways Hotel
|
Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth
|
Mayo
|
Breaffy House Resort
|
Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo
|
Meath
|
Simmonstown GAA Club Navan
|
Simmonstown Gales GAA, Meath
|
Monaghan
|
Hillgrove Hotel
|
Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan,
|
Offaly*
|
Faithful Field GAA Centre
|
Kilcormac, Tullamore, Offaly
|
Roscommon
|
Abbey Hotel,
|
Galway road, Roscommon
|
Sligo
|
Sligo IT Sports Arena
|
Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Sligo
|
Tipperary
|
Abbeycourt Hotel
|
Nenagh, Tipperary
|
Tipperary
|
The Clonmel Park Hotel
|
Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
|
Waterford
|
WIT Arena
|
WIT Sports Campus,Carriagnore, Waterford
|
Westmeath
|
International Arena AIT
|
Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.
|
Westmeath
|
Bloomfield House Hotel
|
Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.
|
Wexford
|
Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy
|
The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
|
Wicklow
|
Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre
|
Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co. Wicklow
|
Wicklow
|
Charlsland Golf Club
|
Greystones, Co Wicklow
The HSE has said the contracts for the centres listed above in Offaly and Longford are in the process of being finalised.