Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: 'People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county'
Revealed: Locations announced for Ireland's 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres

The HSE public vaccination centre being set up at City Hall, Cork City. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 12:40
Steven Heaney

The 37 locations of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination centres have been confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall are among the locations for centres in Cork, with the Radisson Hotel in Limerick, the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, and WIT among the centres to be used in other counties.

There are five centres in Co Cork, three of which are located in the city, as well as four in Dublin, and two each in Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow. 

All other counties have one.

While vaccines are now being administered in healthcare settings by GPS and practice nurses, it is expected that members of the public will be also be offered vaccinations in the new centres.

The centres vary in size and operating hours and were selected based on population density, ease of access, transport, and parking availability.

The Minister said the design and layout of each centre incorporates learning from the country's Covid-19 testing centres.

Operating hours at some of the centres will be based on vaccine supply and the need of individual catchment areas.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister Stephen Donnelly said the centres would "be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme." 

"People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county."

Mr Donnelly said the vaccination programme would only be limited by "the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme."

However, he said vaccine supply would "increase substantially" in the coming months.

"We will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list,” he added. 

The full list of vaccination centres and their addresses:

County                                    

Site Name                             

Site Address                                                              

Carlow

The Seven Oaks Hotel

Athy Road, Carlow

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel 

Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan

Clare

West County Hotel

Limerick Road, Ennis, Clare

Cork

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Marina, Cork City

Cork

City Hall Cork

City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre  Cork City

Cork

MTU Campus Melbourn Building

Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork

Cork

Bantry PCC

Bantry, Cork

Cork

Mallow GAA Club

Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Cork

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal

Dublin

Aviva Stadium

Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Dublin

Citywest Convention Centre 

Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Dublin

Dublin

Helix Theatre DCU

DCU Santry

Dublin

TU Dublin Campus

Grangegorman 

Galway

Galway Racecourse

Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre

Bypass Road, Killarney, Kerry

Kerry

Kerry Sports Academy 

North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Kerry

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse

Punchestown, Naas, Kildare

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel

Jessop St., Portlaoise, Laois.

Leitrim

Primary Care Centre

Carrick -on – Shannon, Leitrim

Limerick

Radisson Hotel

Ennis Road, Limerick

Longford*

Longford Slashers GAA

Longford Town

Louth

Fairways Hotel 

Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort

Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo

Meath

Simmonstown GAA Club Navan

Simmonstown Gales GAA, Meath

Monaghan

Hillgrove Hotel

Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan,

Offaly*

Faithful Field GAA Centre

Kilcormac, Tullamore, Offaly

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel,

Galway road, Roscommon

Sligo

Sligo IT Sports Arena

Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Sligo

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel

Nenagh, Tipperary

Tipperary

The Clonmel Park Hotel

Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Waterford

WIT Arena 

WIT Sports Campus,Carriagnore, Waterford 

Westmeath

International Arena AIT

Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Westmeath

Bloomfield House Hotel

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Wexford

Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy

The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Wicklow

Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre

Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co. Wicklow

Wicklow

Charlsland  Golf Club

Greystones, Co Wicklow

The HSE has said the contracts for the centres listed above in Offaly and Longford are in the process of being finalised.

More in this section

