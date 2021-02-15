Revealed: Locations announced for Ireland's 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres

The 37 locations of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination centres have been confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall are among the locations for centres in Cork, with the Radisson Hotel in Limerick, the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, and WIT among the centres to be used in other counties.

There are five centres in Co Cork, three of which are located in the city, as well as four in Dublin, and two each in Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

All other counties have one.

While vaccines are now being administered in healthcare settings by GPS and practice nurses, it is expected that members of the public will be also be offered vaccinations in the new centres.

The centres vary in size and operating hours and were selected based on population density, ease of access, transport, and parking availability.

The Minister said the design and layout of each centre incorporates learning from the country's Covid-19 testing centres.

Operating hours at some of the centres will be based on vaccine supply and the need of individual catchment areas.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister Stephen Donnelly said the centres would "be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme."

"People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county."

Today we have confirmed locations for COVID-19 vaccination centres - 37 in total and at least one in every county

https://t.co/2gVjXlbL6J - Minister for Health confirms locations for Ireland’s vaccination centres https://t.co/eMCOgrdTxO — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) February 15, 2021

Mr Donnelly said the vaccination programme would only be limited by "the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme."

However, he said vaccine supply would "increase substantially" in the coming months.

"We will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list,” he added.

The full list of vaccination centres and their addresses:

County Site Name Site Address Carlow The Seven Oaks Hotel Athy Road, Carlow Cavan Kilmore Hotel Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan Clare West County Hotel Limerick Road, Ennis, Clare Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh The Marina, Cork City Cork City Hall Cork City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre Cork City Cork MTU Campus Melbourn Building Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork Cork Bantry PCC Bantry, Cork Cork Mallow GAA Club Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Cork Donegal Letterkenny Institute of Technology Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal Dublin Aviva Stadium Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Dublin Citywest Convention Centre Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Dublin Dublin Helix Theatre DCU DCU Santry Dublin TU Dublin Campus Grangegorman Galway Galway Racecourse Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway Kerry Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Bypass Road, Killarney, Kerry Kerry Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Kerry Kildare Punchestown Racecourse Punchestown, Naas, Kildare Kilkenny Cillin Hill Conference Centre Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny Laois Midlands Park Hotel Jessop St., Portlaoise, Laois. Leitrim Primary Care Centre Carrick -on – Shannon, Leitrim Limerick Radisson Hotel Ennis Road, Limerick Longford* Longford Slashers GAA Longford Town Louth Fairways Hotel Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth Mayo Breaffy House Resort Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo Meath Simmonstown GAA Club Navan Simmonstown Gales GAA, Meath Monaghan Hillgrove Hotel Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan, Offaly* Faithful Field GAA Centre Kilcormac, Tullamore, Offaly Roscommon Abbey Hotel, Galway road, Roscommon Sligo Sligo IT Sports Arena Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Sligo Tipperary Abbeycourt Hotel Nenagh, Tipperary Tipperary The Clonmel Park Hotel Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary Waterford WIT Arena WIT Sports Campus,Carriagnore, Waterford Westmeath International Arena AIT Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Westmeath Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Wexford Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Wicklow Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co. Wicklow Wicklow Charlsland Golf Club Greystones, Co Wicklow

The HSE has said the contracts for the centres listed above in Offaly and Longford are in the process of being finalised.