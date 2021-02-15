No new Covid-19 deaths reported for first time since December 21

There have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency team today.

It is the first time since December 21 that there have been no deaths reported by health chiefs.

There have been 821 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 333 of the cases are in Dublin, with 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath.

The remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

The death toll in Ireland from the virus stands at 3,948, while there has been a total of 210,402 confirmed cases here.

Of today's cases:

430 are male

389 are female

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31-years-old

Nphet said that as of 8am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICUs.

"With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic," said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

"It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines.

"The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months."

Nphet stated that as of Friday, February 12, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland

Some 175,238 people have received their first dose, while 89,999 people have received their second jab.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe.

"In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE - Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), added that from today "the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks.

"This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GP’s taking part.

“2,491 GP’s spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead.”

Vaccination centres

Meanwhile, the 37 locations of Ireland’s vaccination centres have been confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall are among the locations for centres in Cork, with the Radisson Hotel in Limerick, the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, and WIT among the centres to be used in other counties.

There are five centres in Co Cork, three of which are located in the city, as well as four in Dublin, and two each in Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

All other counties have one.