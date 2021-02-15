RSA rejects claim that driving tests were 'arbitrarily' cancelled due to low temperatures

A trade union has claimed that driving tests for essential workers were cancelled due to it being too cold last week.

Unite, which represents driving instructors, has criticised the Road Safety Authority (RSA) over the cancellations.

However, the RSA has said it “categorically rejects any assertions that driving tests are being ‘arbitrarily’ cancelled due to low temperatures”.

Cancelled tests

The authority said 484 tests were cancelled last week for weather-related reasons "including situations where the tests were generally cancelled by the RSA because of unsafe conditions at test centres eg ice and snow”.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, windows need to be open to allow for natural ventilation and the circulation of air while the test is ongoing.

Dominick Brophy, chair of Unite’s branch for approved driving instructors (ADI), said it has heard of reports where tests were cancelled due to the cold temperatures last week.

Mr Brophy said: “We have been receiving multiple reports from ADIs that tests for essential workers are being cancelled due to the RSA testers feeling that it is "too cold" to slightly roll down the car windows (which is part of their Covid safety protocols) for a test.

The backlog is big enough as it is, without cancelling tests for no good reason — especially for essential workers who we all depend on during this pandemic.

"Our union branch has been seeking meaningful engagement with the ministers, as well as the RSA, for months. Driving instructors and learners awaiting their tests have had enough of being messed around and treated like they don't matter."

Unite regional officer Jean O’Dowd added that essential workers have been “frozen out” over the decision.

According to the most recent figures, the driving test backlog is over 64,000 with waiting times of approximately 25 weeks, compared to just six weeks this time last year.

“During Level 5 restrictions, only essential workers can sit their tests,” Ms O’Dowd said.

“But even they have literally been frozen out by the Road Safety Authority, which has been arbitrarily cancelling tests due to low temperatures – despite the fact that weather conditions were dry and safe”.

'A matter of health and safety'

However, the RSA says tests were only cancelled for weather reasons and that "excessively cold conditions" can compromise the ability to manage a vehicle, making it an unsafe environment.

In a lengthy statement, the RSA said it “categorically rejects any assertions that driving tests are being ‘arbitrarily’ cancelled due to low temperatures. RSA driver testers are undertaking driving tests in extraordinarily difficult conditions in the current Covid-19 environment.

“The driving test is conducted in an enclosed space for a period of over 15 minutes, where physical distancing is not possible. To mitigate the risk in such a scenario, the RSA has put several controls in place to protect both our testers and customers, one of which is the introduction of natural ventilation to the car.

“Windows need to remain open to allow for circulation of air whilst driving. This is for the safety of both the tester and the customers, a responsibility the RSA takes very seriously.

“Most driving tests that are being cancelled now are because roads around the test centre are potentially dangerous due to the severe weather that has been experienced lately.

“Driving tests are only being cancelled where leaving the windows open and continuing with the test would mean that conditions would deteriorate to such an unacceptable level that it would be impossible to conduct a driving test."

Last month, non-essential workers were urged by the RSA to cancel their driving tests.

It has said that under the current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, only essential workers can attend a driving test appointment.