Pit bull shot dead by gardaí during raid 

An armed garda fatally shot a dog — believed to be a pit bull — during a search of a house in Dublin’s north east inner city earlier today.

It is the second time in a month that gardaí conducting a raid on a house have shot dead a dog.

In an operation in Coburg Place, off Seville Place, the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Armed Support Unit (ASU), assisted by officers from Coolock Detective Unit, carried out a planned search of a house.

Garda sources said that during the search, a dog, described as a pit bull, was about to attack or was in the process of attacking a garda, when it was shot by an armed officer.

“The dog was a pit bull and it had set on or went to attack one of the ASU officers and was shot,” said a Garda source.

Gardaí called for a vet, who came to the scene, but was unable to save the dog’s life.

Garda HQ issued a statement in relation to the matter as the incident involved the discharge of a garda firearm.

The statement said: “Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following a search of a house at Coburg Place, Dublin 1 and discharge of an official firearm on 14 February.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, a search was carried out under warrant, of a house in Coburg Place Dublin 1 by the DMR Armed Support Unit with assistance from the Coolock Detective Unit.”

It said that in the search, a small quantity of drugs was uncovered, with an initial street value of around €5,000.

The statement said that a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Coolock Garda Station where was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

The statement said: “During the operation an official firearm was discharged when Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house. The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.”

The statement said that a Scenes of Crime Unit had attended the scene to carry out an examination.

“As an official firearm was discharged the incident has been notified to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission,” the statement said.

Sources said this does not mean Gsoc will conduct an investigation into the incident, thought it may seek reports on the matter to determine if proper procedures were adhered to.

Gardaí would have to automatically refer the incident for Gsoc investigation if a human had been injured, but this does not apply in relation to animals, sources explained.

Gsoc can carry out a “public interest” investigation, but only where they believe it is warranted.

As with all cases where an official firearm is discharged, Garda bosses will conduct an examination of the incident.

In this case that will be carried out by the Special Tactics & Operations Command, which is responsible for dedicated armed units, such as the ASU.

Just a month ago, an ASU member shot dead a dog during a search after it reportedly bit a fellow garda.

In that case the dog had to be put down by a vet.

That search was conducted on a property in the Rialto area in Dublin’s south inner city. The search was connected to a series of armed robberies in the locality.

One man was arrested in that operation.

Garda sources said that dogs like pit bulls, along with staffies and bull terriers, are regularly used by targets of search operations and often pose a serious risk to officers.

It is thought that an estimated four dogs have been fatally shot by gardaí in the last two years.