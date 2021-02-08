Watch: Couple rescue dog stranded on the Wicklow mountains for two weeks

If there ever was a story Disney could make a film about it’s this - the story of a couple who saved a labrador lost in Wicklow mountains for two weeks.
Ciara Nolan and her boyfriend, François are keen adventurers and over the weekend, during a hike, they came across distressed doggo, Neesha. High up in the mountains, the golden retriever was so cold, she couldn’t move.
The couple wrapped her up in a coat, carried her on their backs for 10K, all while documenting it on their TikTok account.
Still wearing her collar, Ciara was able to track down Nessha’s owners and reunite the family.
Watch the rescue here:
The video has been flooded with love and praise since it was posted.
“I have tears streaming. Thank you for the incredible effort and heart this took. I can’t stop rewatching it,” said one TikTok user.
While another deemed it a miracle, “It’s a miracle, two weeks without food up on that mountain. She’s a fighter. Just a wonderful story. Amazing.”